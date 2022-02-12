LeBron James passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as NBA's scoring king

National Basketball Association
19 mins ago

Move over Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. LeBron James is the NBA's new all-time scoring leader in the regular season and playoffs combined.

Heading into Saturday's game against Golden State, the Los Angeles Lakers star boasted 44,131 career points, which included 36,500 from the regular season and 7,631 from the playoffs. James needed 19 points to pass the longtime record held by Abdul-Jabbar — 44,149 points (38,387 in regular season, 5,762 in playoffs) over 1,560 career games.

And he did just that with a 28-foot 3-pointer in the third period, eclipsing the mark in 181 fewer games.

The 18-time All-Star still trails Abdul-Jabbar (38,387) and Karl Malone (36,928) in regular-season points. 

Here's how the sports world reacted to James' record-breaking performance.

