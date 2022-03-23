National Basketball Association LeBron, Embiid or Giannis — who will claim the NBA scoring title? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NBA’s best scorers have taken over the month of March, trading virtuoso performances to gain the slightest edge in a desperately close scoring title race.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant have both exploded for multiple 50-point outings over the last three weeks, Giannis Antetokounmpo posted 43 points on just 22 shots against the Hawks on March 9, and Joel Embiid has become particularly unguardable, running the pick-n-roll with James Harden.

These four players average within .4 points of each other — James narrowly holds the crown with 30.0 PPG — and the "Undisputed" desk debated which player will pull away throughout the final 10 games of the regular season Thursday. Shannon Sharpe argued that Antetokounmpo’s efficiency will ultimately prevail, while Skip Bayless asserted that nothing can keep the crown away from the King.

Will LeBron James fend off Joel Embiid for scoring title?

"It's a done deal, you can lock it in," Bayless said. "LeBron James is going to win the scoring title. All that matters to LeBron right now is to win a second scoring title, and if you could win your second at 37 in Year 19, now you got something to hang your hat on."

James has surpassed his own lofty expectations since a slow start in November. His 30-point average is a career-high and currently stands to make him the NBA’s oldest scoring champion.

LeBron’s Lakers sit just three games above the playoff cutline and haven't won a game where he scored fewer than 35 points since Feb. 16. Bayless argues that the Lakers’ ineptitude and tendency to build steep deficits helps LeBron, however, as it compels him to take over games.

"The magic formula is when they fall behind by 35 points," Bayless said. "Because if they do, it actually puts LeBron in a better position. There's no guilt at all. There's no compunction. You can just fire, and you can mainly fire from three."

LeBron’s success and volume from the 3-point line also play an important role in Bayless’ prediction. This season, James has upped his volume to 7.9 attempts from 3-point range per game, good for 15th in the NBA this season and the highest of his career. Bayless believes his superior 3-point shooting over Embiid and Antetokounmpo — combined with the Lakers’ desperation — make him an obvious bet for the scoring title.

"LeBron has an easier path to scoring because he shoots so many 3s if he gets hot from three," Bayless said. "He'll get a hot hand. It might not go all game, but he might go for two quarters and he'll just have the hottest hand when he does it."

However, Sharpe tempered Bayless’ optimism about LeBron by referring to LA's brutal remaining schedule. The Lakers still have upcoming road trips to Golden State, Phoenix, Utah and Dallas over the next couple of weeks, and Sharpe referenced James’ 19-point outing in a blowout loss to Minnesota to show how lopsided late-game deficits can keep players off the floor.

"It's kind of hard to keep a guy in the game when you’re down 35 to start in the fourth quarter," Sharpe said. "Even when he's chasing a scoring title."

James is also going to miss Wednesday's game against the Sixers due to ongoing knee soreness, putting the Lakers at a heavy disadvantage.

Sharpe also highlighted Giannis’ efficiency as an important factor in his scoring title chances. He currently ranks second in player efficiency rating (PER) and would be one of the more efficient scoring champions in NBA history by true shooting percentage.

Antetokounmpo’s 6-foot-11 frame and trademark freak athleticism allow for frequent high-percentage looks at the rim, seemingly sleepwalking to historic scoring numbers.

"Giannis gets buckets so damn easy," Sharpe said. "I mean, I'm looking at his game last night, he gave me like 21 points and he did it on only nine shots. I'm gonna go with Giannis, but I'm not gonna be surprised if at the end of the night, Joel Embiid is leading."

Embiid is just .2 points behind LeBron for the scoring crown, and while neither Bayless nor Sharpe projects him to claim it, he’s in prime position. Embiid has shown his ability to pour on the points, leading the NBA in 30-point games, 40-point games and free throws.

The 76ers' big man scored at least 30 points in five straight games before a loss to Toronto on Sunday and can pass James Wednesday night when the Sixers take on the Lakers.

Whoever manages to take home the scoring title, NBA fans should prepare themselves for a flurry of incredible performances over the next ten days.

