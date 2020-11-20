National Basketball Association
National Basketball Association

LaVar vs. MJ? 'Only For $200 Million'

1 hour ago

He's the father of two players taken in the top three of the NBA Draft. He's the originator of the Big Baller Brand. And he's certainly not afraid to speak his mind.

The one and only LaVar Ball joined Club Shay Shay recently, and Shannon Sharpe wasted no time in asking Ball about a potential one-on-one matchup with Michael Jordan. 

Ball's response? Well, here's a sneak peek:

For those who might know, the vocal Ball, who played one college season at Washington State and averaged 2.2 points in 26 games, has previously stated he would undoubtedly beat His Airness one-on-one.

So, now that LaMelo Ball has been drafted to the Charlotte Hornets, it would seem there's an opportunity for LaVar and MJ to go toe-to-toe.

On that note, though, LaMelo has thoughts on whether his dad could take the GOAT.

For more from LaVar's appearance on Club Shay Shay, check out the full episode when it drops on Monday, and make sure to subscribe to the podcast on Apple and Spotify, and follow Club Shay Shay on YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!

