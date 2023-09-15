Los Angeles Lakers
Lakers, Jarred Vanderbilt agree to 4-year, $48 million contract extension
Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers, Jarred Vanderbilt agree to 4-year, $48 million contract extension

Published Sep. 15, 2023 2:05 p.m. ET

The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a four-year, $48 million contract extension with forward Jarred Vanderbilt, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Friday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Lakers haven't announced the long-term deal with their defensive specialist. The contract includes a player option in the fourth year.

The Lakers acquired Vanderbilt from Utah in February, and he quickly became a key rotation player during their impressive late-season run to the Western Conference finals.

While not a major offensive contributor, Vanderbilt averaged 7.2 points and 6.7 rebounds per game in the regular season while frequently being asked to guard the opponents' top scorer. Vanderbilt started 24 regular-season games and started 13 of the Lakers' 15 playoff games.

ADVERTISEMENT

After Orlando drafted Vanderbilt in the second round in 2018, he began his NBA career in Denver. He joined Minnesota for 140 games over parts of three seasons before the Jazz acquired him last summer.

The Lakers went 18-8 and then won two playoff rounds after dramatically improving their roster at the trade deadline, and general manager Rob Pelinka has spent the summer improving or locking down the core of last season's team around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Los Angeles has agreed to contract extensions with Vanderbilt, Davis, D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura while acquiring Jaxson Hayes, Taurean Prince, Gabe Vincent, Cam Reddish and Christian Wood.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Jarred Vanderbilt
Los Angeles Lakers
National Basketball Association
share
Get more from Los Angeles Lakers Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Daniel Hemric will drive No. 31 Cup car for Kaulig Racing in 2024

Daniel Hemric will drive No. 31 Cup car for Kaulig Racing in 2024

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes