Brooklyn Nets Is Kyrie Irving's optimism in Nets' title chances warranted? 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

You'd be hard-pressed to find a bigger Brooklyn Nets cheerleader than Kyrie Irving in recent days.

Irving has been bullish on the Nets’ championship chances in the wake of his semi-regular return in January and the team’s recent acquisition of Ben Simmons, telling NBA fans to be on the lookout for the new-look Nets.

"Just watch our squad after the break," Irving said Monday. " … I’m telling y’all, watch. Just watch. God willing we’re healthy and everything works out."

However, on Wednesday’s " First Things First, " FOX Sports NBA analyst Chris Broussard raised questions about the Nets’ recent performance and roster adjustments, adding that he doesn’t share Kyrie’s confidence about the Nets going forward.

Why is Kyrie Irving confident in the Nets? Despite the fact that the Brooklyn Nets lost 12 of their last 14 games entering the All-Star break, Kyrie Irving is excited about his team moving forward. Chris Broussard explains why he does not believe the best is yet to come for Kyrie and the Nets.

"[Irving] was talking like they’re about to run through the league," Broussard said. "Why would I believe they’re going to run through the league? I’m not as high on them [Brooklyn] as I once was, and I’m not particularly high on them now."

Where does Kyrie’s confidence in the Nets come from?

Even the most optimistic Brooklyn fan will struggle to find positives from their floundering start to the season. The Nets currently languish at eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings. They are also less than two weeks removed from a dreadful 11-game losing streak.

In addition, Brooklyn’s fabled "Big 3" has been … not what it was supposed to be.

James Harden posted his lowest scoring figures and effective field goal percentage since 2011-12 before jumping ship to Philadelphia, and Irving has played just 14 games due to New York City's vaccination policy. Alongside those circumstances, Kevin Durant’s MCL sprain was the catalyst for Brooklyn’s losing streak, and the Nets’ playoff run has essentially relied on Durant averaging nearly 30 points per game.

Irving’s comments, in light of his prolonged absence, drew further criticism from Broussard.

"I'm the biggest Kyrie fan on this show, but I don't need to hear this from Kyrie," Broussard said. "When Kyrie's only available for eight of the 23 games left, he's darn near a fan at this point."

One potential reason for optimism, though, came from a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic on Wednesday, in which it was revealed that New York City is planning to phase out its vaccine mandate, which would allow Irving to return full-time.

But there is no telling when that might happen, and with 23 regular-season games to go, time is running short.

Irving rejoined the high-flying Nets at the start of the New Year, but the diminutive wizard hasn’t brought continued success with his arrival. His shooting splits — 45% from the floor and 38% from three — are his lowest since 2016, and the Nets are just 4-10 with Kyrie on the floor this season.

And while Harden schools Joel Embiid in the art of the step-back in Philadelphia, Ben Simmons is reportedly "weeks away" from taking the floor in Brooklyn, an absence that baffles Broussard.

"Why is he [Simmons] weeks away? It should be days," Broussard said. "He’s been out for five months. There’s no reports of anything physically wrong. Why aren’t you playing? And if it’s mental, then that’s really problematic."

Broussard's cohost Nick Wright also struggled to see Kyrie’s optimistic vision, further questioning the Nets’ handling of Simmons and highlighting Brooklyn's upcoming brutal schedule.

Wright speculated that the Nets may be waiting to reactivate Simmons until after their trip to Philadelphia on March 10, but before that, Brooklyn will undergo a tough seven-game stretch that could seriously jeopardize their playoff push.

The Nets play the Celtics and Raptors, both home and away, travel to Milwaukee and Charlotte, and host the first-place Miami Heat.

Overall, the Nets have the 13th hardest remaining schedule, per Tankathon, playing just four teams currently situated outside the playoffs.

"Look at their schedule," Wright said. "It's brutal. [That’s] why I don’t share Kyrie’s confidence. And best case scenario, they are going to be on the road in every round of the playoffs against an elite opponent."

The question now becomes, can the Nets still be considered an elite force, or will Brooklyn's title quest be halted for the second consecutive season?

Get more from Brooklyn Nets Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.