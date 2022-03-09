Brooklyn Nets Kyrie Irving drops 50 as Brooklyn Nets make playoff push 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The numbers 15, 19 and 50 have little in common. But Kyrie Irving forced them to relate on Tuesday night.

Irving looked like the Irving of old in Brooklyn's 132-121 win over Charlotte, scoring 50 points on a remarkable 15-for-19 shooting. It was a season-high for Irving and the third 50-point game in his Brooklyn career.

Moreover, it was surely a welcome sight for Nets fans, as it was for NBA fans in general.

The Nets' season has been marred by injury and drama. Irving has played in 17 of 66 games after choosing not to receive the vaccine for COVID-19. Kevin Durant has played in the Nets' past three games after missing 21 consecutive outings with an MCL sprain, and has played in just 39 games this season.

And then there was James Harden, who was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers after his unhappiness with the Nets became evident enough that Brooklyn decided to honor his request to skip town.

Now, a Brooklyn team that was the class of the Eastern Conference to begin the season sits at 33-33, good enough for eighth in the East with 16 games to go before the playoffs.

However, that 50-piece from Irving was a good sign for the Nets, especially if the New York City vaccine mandate somehow lifts in the coming weeks, allowing Irving to play home games.

And on Wednesday's "Undisputed," Skip Bayless said that the appearance of vintage Kyrie should at least be wary of Irving and the Nets as the season comes to a close.

"The East is waiting to see what happens to Ben Simmons. We all know Kyrie is highly capable. To say [Tuesday] was sensational — that word doesn't even do justice to what it is. It's rare, it's extraordinary, it's never before seen stuff from Kyrie Irving. He's off-the-charts gifted in so many ways."

Still, Bayless said he's unsure what to think of the Nets, not just because Simmons remains out with a back injury, but because Irving's status is still hit-or-miss, considering he can only participate in five of the Nets' 16 remaining games.

"What do I go with that?" Bayless said.

For Shannon Sharpe, despite Irving's virtuoso performance, he believes the Nets should fear the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat more than those teams should fear Brooklyn.

"No guard can finish like Kyrie. He has the complete package. … But they're only 3-2 with Durant and Kyrie together and they've still lost 17 of 21. Philly is not afraid of them. The Miami Heat definitely aren't afraid of them. Milwaukee isn't afraid of them."

It's always scary when you play a team with two superstars capable of scoring 50 at the drop of a dime.

But, how often can that dime drop in Brooklyn?

