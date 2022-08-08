Kevin Durant reportedly demands Nets trade him or fire brass

National Basketball Association
2 hours ago

In a meeting with Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reportedly requested that the team fire general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash or honor his trade request.

Durant "does not have faith in the team’s direction," The Athletic's Shams Charania reported.

Durant requested a trade on June 30, the first day of NBA free agency. His request came shortly after Kyrie Irving exercised his player option for the 2022-23 season to return to the Nets. The Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat are all considered top candidates to acquire Durant, Charania reported.

Durant is entering the first season of a four-year, $194 million extension with the Nets, which he signed after the 2020-21 season. The 33-year-old has appeared in 90 games for the Nets over three seasons due to recovery from a torn Achilles tendon and varying injuries since making his debut for the franchise in the 2020-21 season.

Kevin Durant tells ownership to choose him or Sean Mark, Steve Nash | THE HERD

Kevin Durant tells ownership to choose him or Sean Mark, Steve Nash | THE HERD
The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request to the Brooklyn Nets. Colin Cowherd reacts to the developing news.

Durant isn't worth a team giving up its future via trade, "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" host Colin Cowherd said Monday.

"Four years left, though, I'm not giving up my future, my chemistry, my bench and my coach for Kevin Durant," Cowherd said. "I can't do it. When you're not happy in Golden State with Steve Kerr, Stephen [Curry] and Klay [Thompson] and Draymond [Green], man, I don't know if you're ever satisfied. 

"I think that's the problem now is people want Kevin Durant. I think the market for his services is large, but what can you give up for him? I'm not giving up my future. I'm not giving you six first-round picks. I'm not giving up my bench and my chemistry and my coach."

Nash is 92-62 as Brooklyn's head coach while Marks, who has been the team's general manager since 2016, recently signed an extension. 

Kevin Durant meets with Nets owner, doubles down on trade request | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Kevin Durant meets with Nets owner, doubles down on trade request | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
Emmanuel Acho, Bucky Brooks and Joy Taylor play the ‘Better Chance’ game where they discuss Kevin Durant’s future with Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets, the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference last season, were swept by the eventual conference-champion Celtics in the first round. Brooklyn has acquired wing Royce O'Neale from the Utah Jazz, signed forward T.J. Warren and re-signed big man Nic Claxton and guard Patty Mills this offseason. 

The Nets traded James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers at last season's NBA trade deadline. They received Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round draft selections from Philadelphia for Harden and Paul Millsap. Simmons didn't appear in a game due to a back injury and cited mental health issues.

Durant averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 51.8/38.3/91.0 last season.

