National Basketball Association
KD Cameos In Drake Video
4 hours ago

The NBA playoffs are scheduled to begin on Monday, but arguably the league's best player, Kevin Durant, is not present in Orlando.

He's using his talents elsewhere.

On Thursday night, Durant debuted as a co-star in Drake's new music video "Laugh Now, Cry Later."

The video featured cameos from Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and Super Bowl champion Marshawn Lynch.

Durant clearly enjoyed the experience, immediately posting a screenshot of himself from the video on his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

While Durant hasn't touched an NBA court in 14 months – after rupturing his Achilles in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals – he hasn't been absent from the public eye.

Durant left the Golden State Warriors for the Brooklyn Nets this offseason, turning the Western Conference on its head. 

And even though he didn't compete this season, KD still has an opinion on how the season will shape up. 

This past week, Durant appeared on the Play For Keeps podcast, where he made shockwaves with his NBA Finals prediction.

"If I had to choose – and I hate doing that s--t because you never know what could happen, you seen that with [Golden State] last year – but if I could choose, I would go Clippers-Bucks in the championship."

Then, this week, Durant was letting his voice be heard once again.

'The Slim Reaper' went sneaker shopping at CoolKicks in Los Angeles, and in the process, he addressed the GOAT debate with a fan, who labeled LeBron James the best player ever.

"That's crazy."

He still can't play the game he loves, but it's good to see Durant living his best job during his time away from basketball.

Apparently, it really is easy money.

