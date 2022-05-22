Los Angeles Lakers Juwan Howard reportedly declines overture from Lakers 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It looks like Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard isn't packing it up for the NBA after all, as he has declined a chance to interview for the Los Angeles Lakers' vacant head coach job.

Howard is reportedly opting to stay put in Ann Arbor at his alma mater to coach his two sons next season.

Howard declined to interview despite having a history with both Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka — who played with Howard at Michigan — and LeBron James — with whom he won back-to-back NBA championships with the Miami Heat.

Howard spent the final three years of his playing career with the Heat before immediately joining Miami's coaching staff ahead of the 2013-14 season. Howard previously interviewed for the Lakers' head coach position in 2019 when he was a Miami assistant before taking his current position at Michigan.

Howard, the 2021 AP Coach of the Year, is 93-61 in three seasons at Michigan. His team reached a top-five position in the polls in all three seasons. He also won a Big Ten regular-season title and made two trips to the NCAA Tournament.

Howard will have his work cut out for him this upcoming season as he tries to bounce back from a 19-15 (.559) season, with Wolverines star forward Moussa Diabaté likely to be drafted this summer.

Los Angeles also struggled in the 2021-22 season, finishing 11th in the West at 33-49. Former head coach Frank Vogel was relieved of his duties shortly after the season ended.

Seven individuals have held the head coaching position since Phil Jackson departed after the 2010-2011 season. Jackson is reportedly advising the Lakers on their coaching search.

With Howard out of the mix, the coaches the Lakers are expected to interview include Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham, Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson and former Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts.

Los Angeles also recently interviewed former Warriors coach Mark Jackson, who was among the finalists for the Sacramento Kings' head coach opening.

