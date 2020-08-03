National Basketball Association
Just How Good Are The Rockets?
6 hours ago

A 2-0 start for the Houston Rockets in the NBA’s bubble has a lot of folks asking the question: Have the Rockets been overlooked?

With the way the Rockets are playing right now, including a win Sunday over the Milwaukee Bucks, Nick Wright is convinced Houston’s the second-best team in the Western Conference.

The Rockets put up 61 shots from behind the arc against Milwaukee. They converted just 34% of those attempts, but it’s the sheer volume that puts opponents on edge, as Shannon Sharpe points out.

That’s been Houston’s MO this season, as they pace the league with 44.6 three-point attempts per game.

Furthermore, Harden has attempted more than 150 more threes (790) than the No. 2 player, Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (633).

Now, there is a catch. Currently the fourth seed, the Rockets might not have a shot at taking down the Clippers if they first have to square off with the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers in the second round. They'd have to pass the Nuggets for the third seed to instead draw Kawhi Leonard & Co.

But even then, ESPN’s Jay Williams told Get Up he believes the Rockets can hang with the Lakers.

“… That small ball can force the Lakers to try to play smaller and faster, and I think that’s where there it could be a huge advantage for James Harden, Russell Westbrook and this three-point shooting team.”

 

Will Houston’s unorthodox style bear fruit, or is it just fun to watch? We’ll know more over the coming weeks, especially when playoffs begin on Aug. 17.

But for now, FOXBet still has the Rockets at the third-favorite team in the West to win the title at +1600, behind the Clippers (+300) and the Lakers (+250).

