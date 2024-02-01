Julius Randle out through All-Star break, will have dislocated shoulder evaluated in 2-3 weeks
Julius Randle will miss at least two weeks with his dislocated right shoulder, knocking the New York Knicks forward out at least through the All-Star break.
Randle was hurt Saturday after a hard fall on a drive to the basket late in the Knicks' victory over Miami. He underwent testing and has been receiving treatment options.
The Knicks said Thursday that Randle would be evaluated again in two to three weeks. The Knicks play their last game before the break on Feb. 14 and don't play again after that until Feb. 22, which is exactly three weeks away.
Randle was playing at an All-Star level again, averaging 24 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists. The Knicks went 14-2 in January and had won eight straight heading into their game Thursday against Indiana.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
