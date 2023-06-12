National Basketball Association
Jimmy Butler says he won't attend HOF ceremony if inducted
National Basketball Association

Jimmy Butler says he won't attend HOF ceremony if inducted

Published Jun. 12, 2023 9:19 p.m. ET

Jimmy Butler is the epitome of humble confidence. 

Despite being known for elevating his game during the postseason, the man known as "Playoff Jimmy" has been adamant that there is no substance behind the moniker. 

"This Playoff Jimmy narrative is not a thing," Butler said earlier in the postseason. "I just want to win."

In fact, Butler is so hellbent on his team winning, he wouldn't even be moved by the ultimate individual award: induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame. 

"I don't care [about being a Hall of Famer]," Butler told NBA TV prior to Game 5 of the NBA Finals Monday. "Honestly speaking, [couldn't] care less. If we're being brutally honest, if I was selected to the Hall of Fame, I'm not going. I'm not going to festivities and all of that. I just want to … go put my feet in the sand somewhere.

"It's an individual thing. I'm not for the individual type stuff. I'm like a team guy. … I'm not worried about the Hall of Fame, I promise you. It's an honor, it is. But I [couldn't] care less. I mean that, too."

It was a shocking revelation from a man who has built a lengthy résumé of special moments. Butler, whose eighth-seeded Heat stunned the top-seeded Bucks before downing the second-seeded Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals, has powered the Heat with 27.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game during these playoffs. That includes going for 56 and 42 in consecutive games against Milwaukee. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The Heat will need more of Butler's magic if they're going to overcome their current 3-1 deficit to the Nuggets in the Finals. That would signify the completion of basketball's greatest team accomplishment, and could be just what Butler needs to solidify his Hall of Fame case.

"Playoff Jimmy" has made it clear that he's most interested in the former.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Basketball Association
Miami Heat
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Travis Kelce redeems himself with first-pitch strike before Royals game

Travis Kelce redeems himself with first-pitch strike before Royals game

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs2023 Belmont Stakes Image 2023 Belmont Stakes
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes