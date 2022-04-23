Jazz escape Mavericks to tie series, spoiling Luka Dončić's return

National Basketball Association
2 hours ago

Rudy Gobert gave Utah the lead with an alley-oop dunk with 11.0 seconds left, as the Jazz held off the Dallas Mavericks 100-99 on Saturday in Game 4 to tie the first-round series 2-2.

Spencer Dinwiddie missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer for Dallas.

After going 3 1/2 minutes without a basket, the Jazz took a 95-94 lead on Mitchell’s layup with 1:27 remaining. Dončić answered with back-to-back baskets to put Dallas up 99-95.

Mitchell converted a three-point play to bring Utah within one. Powell missed a pair of free throws with 19.8 seconds left, opening the door for Gobert’s game-winner.

Jordan Clarkson scored 25 points for Utah, Donovan Mitchell added 23 points and seven assists and Gobert had 17 points and 15 rebounds — 10 off the offensive glass. Gobert was 3 of 8 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter and 9 of 18 overall.

Dallas star Luka Dončić scored 30 points, 10 rebounds four assists in his return from a three-game absence because of strained left calf. Jalen Brunson added 23 points, and Dorian Finney-Smith, Dwight Powell and Reggie Bullock had 11 points apiece.

Game 5 is Monday night in Dallas.

Reporting by Associated Press.

