Jaylen Brown expected to miss NBA All-Star game with facial fracture
Jaylen Brown expected to miss NBA All-Star game with facial fracture

3 hours ago

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown is expected to be sidelined through the NBA All-Star break with a facial contusion, according to a report from The Athletic on Wednesday. Brown, who missed the previous game with a non-COVID illness, left the game after colliding with Jayson Tatum under the basket when they were both going for an offensive rebound.

Brown appeared to take Tatum's elbow in the left side of his head. He went to the floor and was slow to get up; when he did, he went straight to the locker room, rubbing his left eye and temple.

The team announced at the start of the third quarter that he had a facial contusion and would not return. After the game, coach Joe Mazzulla said he had no more information, but Brogdon said Brown appeared to be in pain when he left.

"I called him but he didn't answer," Mazzulla said. "But I'll get that ASAP. I hope he's OK."

If Brown misses the All-Star Game, he'll be the fourth player ruled out of the star-studded event in Salt Lake City. Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Zion Williamson will also miss the All-Star Game on Feb. 19.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

