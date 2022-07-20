National Basketball Association
James Harden re-signs with Philadelphia 76ers James Harden re-signs with Philadelphia 76ers
National Basketball Association

James Harden re-signs with Philadelphia 76ers

39 mins ago

The Philadelphia 76ers have re-signed superstar guard James Harden, who they acquired from the Brooklyn Nets at the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Harden and the 76ers have agreed to a two-year, $68.6 million deal. The deal includes a $35.6 million player option for the 2023-24 NBA season.

As Wojnarowski alludes to, Harden's new contract allowed Philadelphia to sign forward P.J. Tucker on a three-year, $33.2 million deal, and guard Danuel House on a two-year, $8.5 million deal. Both were former teammates of Harden with the Houston Rockets

Philadelphia also acquired guard De'Anthony Melton in a draft night trade with the Memphis Grizzlies on June 23. 

Harden opted out of his $47 million salary for the 2022-23 NBA season, which was the last season of a four-year, $228 million deal he signed with Houston.

Head coach Doc Rivers' backcourt rotation now includes Harden, Melton, House, Tyrese Maxey and Shake Milton. Harden, 32, appeared in 21 regular-season games for the 76ers last season. He averaged 21.0 points, 10.5 assists and 7.1 rebounds per game while shooting 40.2/32.6/89.2 across those 21 contests. 

The 76ers finished the 2021-22 regular season 51-31, which was good for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. Philadelphia beat the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs in six games. They then lost to the Miami Heat in six games in the East semis. 

The second-round exit marked Philadelphia's fifth consecutive playoff appearance where it hadn't advanced to the Eastern Conference finals.

The 76ers traded Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two future first-round draft picks to the Nets for Harden and Paul Millsap on Feb. 10. Simmons didn't appear in a game for both the 76ers and Nets last season. 

Harden is a 10-time NBA All-Star, three-time scoring champion and won the 2017-18 NBA MVP Award.

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Would Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving be better off staying put in Brooklyn?
National Basketball Association

Would Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving be better off staying put in Brooklyn?

9 hours ago
James Harden can't buy love from the Philadelphia crowd
National Basketball Association

James Harden can't buy love from the Philadelphia crowd

1 day ago
Is Lakers' star trio really committed to sticking together?
Los Angeles Lakers

Is Lakers' star trio really committed to sticking together?

1 day ago
Is LeBron James still a top-five NBA player?
National Basketball Association

Is LeBron James still a top-five NBA player?

2 days ago
Quiet period in sports? It depends where you look
Major League Baseball

Quiet period in sports? It depends where you look

2 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes