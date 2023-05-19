National Basketball Association James Harden reportedly expected to sign with Houston Rockets this offseason Published May. 19, 2023 12:03 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The belief around the league is that Philadelphia 76ers point guard James Harden will reunite with his former team, the Houston Rockets, once he becomes a free agent this summer, per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Pompey wrote tat NBA executives assume Harden will opt out of his 76ers deal and resign with the Rockets, where he spent nine seasons.

Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta is a fan of Harden and reportedly asked head coaching candidates their opinion on the 10-time All-Star before hiring Ime Udoke last month.

Houston has approximately $60 million in salary cap space this offseason, which could work out perfectly for Harden, who is expected to opt out of his $35.6 million deal this summer, making him a free agent.

