Is Steph Curry the best point guard of all time?

After Steph Curry won his fourth NBA title and first Finals MVP, there's now another discussion regarding the top point guards of all time.

Before Thursday, some considered Curry a top-five PG (few didn't), and some argued that he isn't a traditional point guard.

Emmanuel Acho and Marcellus Wiley wanted in on the conversation.

Here are their lists of the five best point guards ever.

John Stockton, Jazz

Rank: 5 (Acho, Wiley)

Acho's thoughts: "I'm an old-school cat when it comes to my point guards. Remember when we used to try to change what point guard meant? For me, point guards were guys like Stockton, a nine-time assists champ and greatest passer in the history of the game, if you're talking about assists."

Chris Paul, Suns, (previously Clippers, Hornets, Rockets, Thunder)

Rank: 4 (Wiley)

Wiley's thoughts: "The little engine that can and the little engine that could. He plays defense, steals leader, All-NBA and All-Defensive team right there."

Steve Nash, Suns, Mavericks, Lakers

Rank: 4 (Acho)

Acho's thoughts: "He really revolutionized the game when he went to Phoenix. I loved Nasty Nash."

Isaiah Thomas, Pistons

Rank: 3 (Acho, Wiley)

Acho's thoughts: "Two-time champ. Finals MVP. Not only could he pass it, not only could he score it, but he also could play defense and was the heart and soul of the 'Bad Boy' Pistons."

Steph Curry, Warriors

Rank: 2 (Acho, Wiley)

Acho's thoughts: "Steph Curry is who he is: four-time champ, Finals MVP, all-around beast. He makes everyone around him better. Curry is one of the best point guards to ever play the game."

Magic Johnson, Los Angeles Lakers

Rank: 1 (Acho, Wiley)

Acho's thoughts: "Five chips, nine years, three-time Finals MVP, 10-time All-NBA. Magic Johnson did everything Steph Curry is doing and more. He went from point guard to center because his center was out and scored 42-15-7."

