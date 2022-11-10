Brooklyn Nets Is Kevin Durant better off without Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn? 43 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Is Kevin Durant better off without Kyrie Irving ?

It's a no-brainer, if you ask Chris Broussard.

On Thursday, the "First Things First" cohost explained why the Brooklyn Nets superstar is better flying solo than alongside Irving, who has recently been suspended by the organization.

"He wins at a higher rate without Kyrie than with Kyrie," Broussard said. "Some of those games admittedly had James Harden, but James Harden and KD have been far more successful than KD and Kyrie when it's just two stars. Here's why I think that's the case: KD — we know he's not a leader, and Kyrie is a stronger personality than Kevin Durant. Russell Westbrook was a stronger personality than Kevin Durant. … I think when Kevin Durant is playing with those guys, he naturally differs. He doesn't take charge like he should because they're the stronger personalities.

"Do you think Kyrie Irving … ever went into a game thinking, ‘That's the man. He's No. 1, and I'm No. 2.'? No! KD [is] not a strong enough force to say, ‘No, I’m No. 1.' That's the difference."

The NBA veteran Durant has won just as many games with Irving as opposed to without him, but he has lost significantly more games when Irving is on the court.

During his time with the Nets, Durant boasts a 36-30 (.545) record with Irving and a 36-17 (.679) record without him, including both the play-in and the playoffs.

Durant made waves around the NBA over the summer when he seemingly blindsided Brooklyn with a trade request in late June. Despite rumors and reports of Durant jumping ship, he stuck with the Nets, as did Irving, who exercised his $36.5 million player option for this season prior to his suspension.

The Nets were swept by the Celtics in the first round of the 2022 playoffs. Durant is in his 15th active NBA season (he missed the 2019-20 campaign due to a torn Achilles tendon) and averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 51.8/38.3/91.0 last season.

Durant is averaging 30.8 points on 51.9% shooting, 6.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists through 12 games this season. Irving, who has only appeared in eight games, is averaging 26.9 points on 45.3% shooting, 5.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Nets (5-7).

