Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving
22 mins ago

After Kyrie Irving tweeted a link to a film containing antisemitic material last week, the Brooklyn Nets suspended the star guard on Thursday, according to ESPN.

The suspension is expected to last at least five games without pay, according to The Athletic.

The Nets released a statement regarding their decision to suspend Irving, saying that the organization was "dismayed" after Irving failed to "unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs."

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said Thursday that he wanted Irving to apologize for tweeting a link to the film "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America." However, the Brooklyn Nets guard again stopped short of saying he was sorry for doing so.

Irving said some things in the film were untrue, but he didn’t say he shouldn’t have posted a link to it.

"I’m not the one who made the documentary," Irving said after the Nets practiced Thursday.

Irving again said he meant no harm in posting the tweet — which he has since deleted — but didn’t apologize for doing so and instead asked reporters why they weren’t asking questions about the history of Blacks in America, saying 300 million of his ancestors are buried in the country.

"Where were you guys asking those same questions when I was a kid learning about the traumatic events of my familial history and what I’m proud to come from and proud to stand here," Irving said, "and why when I repeat myself that I’m not going to stand down, it has nothing to do with dismissing any other race or group people.

"I’m just proud of my heritage and what we’ve been through and the fact that this has pinned me against the Jewish community, and I’m here answering questions of whether or not I’m sorry or not about something I didn’t create and was something I shared, and I’m telling everybody I’m taking responsibility, then that’s where I sit."

Irving and the Nets announced Wednesday, in conjunction with the Anti-Defamation League, that each would be donating $500,000 to anti-hate causes. But Silver felt Irving needed to go further.

"While we appreciate the fact that he agreed to work with the Brooklyn Nets and the Anti-Defamation League to combat antisemitism and other forms of discrimination, I am disappointed that he has not offered an unqualified apology and more specifically denounced the vile and harmful content contained in the film he chose to publicize," the commissioner said.

Apparently, after Irving's comments Thursday, the Nets decided to take action in suspending the seven-time All-Star. 

Irving said Saturday that he embraced all religions, defiantly defending his right to post whatever he believes after the owner of the Nets said he was disappointed that Irving appeared to back the film.

"We’re in 2022. History is not supposed to be hidden from anybody and I’m not a divisive person when it comes to religion," Irving said during a tense postgame press conference on Saturday . "I embrace all walks of life."

Irving previously said he understood Tsai’s position but was quick to say that he did nothing harmful, adding that just because he posts about something doesn’t necessarily mean he supports it.

"I’m not going to stand down on anything I believe in," Irving said Saturday. "I’m only going to get stronger because I’m not alone. I have a whole army around me."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

