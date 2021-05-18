National Basketball Association Indiana Pacers roll past Charlotte Hornets in first play-in game 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

There was a play-in game in Indiana on Tuesday, but it wasn't all that close.

The No. 9 seed Indiana Pacers made quick work of the No. 10 Charlotte Hornets, showing the difference in playoff experience between the two rosters in a 144-117 win.

The Pacers now sit one win away from securing a spot in the Eastern Conference playoff bracket.

Let's take a look at how the Pacers secured the first win of the play-in round.

Key performer: Doug McDermott

McDermott was on fire from the opening tip, scoring 14 points in the first five minutes of the game on his way to a 20-point first half in which he shot 7-for-8 from the field and 4-for-5 from 3-point range.

He was relatively quiet in the second half, making just one free throw, but with a 24-point halftime lead, the Pacers didn't need much more from McDermott to maintain their lead and secure a victory.

Turning point: The first quarter

This one was over early.

The Pacers opened the game with a 40-point quarter and never looked back. They recorded 11 assists on 15 made baskets in the opening frame.

They scored 69 points in the first half and shot 10-for-20 from 3-point range. The Hornets shot just 4-for-19 from 3-point range, and the deficit was too much for the Hornets to overcome.

Wild card: Shooting and rebounding

Winning the 3-point shooting battle or the rebounding battle will give a team a chance to win most nights. Winning both is how a team ends up winning by 27 points.

The Pacers outscored the Hornets by 12 points from beyond the arc and won the rebounding battle by a margin of 18. Domantas Sabonis himself recorded 21 rebounds in the game.

Did you know?

If the Pacers win their next play-in game against the loser of the Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards matchup, they will have qualified for the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season.

That would mark the longest active postseason streak by any Eastern Conference team.

Twitter's take:

What's next: The Pacers await the loser of the Celtics-Wizards matchup for their second play-in game.

That game will determine which team gets the eighth and final spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

For more up-to-date news on all things NBA, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Basketball Association Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.