'If you can shoot, you can shoot': Best social reactions from Steph Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu shootout

Published Feb. 17, 2024 10:50 p.m. ET

Stephen Curry was on a roll — and it was barely enough to beat Sabrina Ionescu.

And fittingly, he won by three.

The Golden State star and NBA's all-time 3-point king beat Ionescu 29-26 in the Steph vs. Sabrina competition at All-Star Saturday night, the first such him-vs.-her event of its kind at the league's weekend showcase.

Here are the best reactions on social media from the historic shooting contest:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

