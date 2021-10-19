National Basketball Association Giannis Antetokounmpo leads LeBron, Durant on Nick Wright's NBA player rankings 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It's the dawn of a new age in the first edition of Nick Wright's rankings of the best players in the NBA this year.

For the first time since the "First Things First" host has been doing his player pyramid, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is not at the pinnacle.

However, as you'll soon read, it's hard to argue against the usurper.

Here is how Wright stacks up the NBA's biggest stars, along with key statistics and commentary. Plus, check out the favorite to win the NBA's regular-season MVP award in each of Wright's levels, with odds via FOX Bet .

TOP LEVEL: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Best MVP odds: Antetokounmpo +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total at FOX Bet)

Key stat: Antetokounmpo is one of two players to win MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and Finals MVP in a three-year stretch in NBA history, joining Hakeem Olajuwon (1993-95), via StatMuse.

Wright's thoughts: "He is arguably the best defender in the league, and he just scored 50 to win the title. So he has to supplant LeBron … as the best player in basketball."

SECOND LEVEL: LeBron James, Kevin Durant

Best MVP odds: Durant +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total at FOX Bet)

Key stat: James' next triple-double will be the 100th of his career. He would be the fifth player to reach that milestone.

Wright's thoughts: "I don't think there's much argument there that they are top-three players in the league."

THIRD LEVEL: Luka Dončić, Stephen Curry, James Harden

Best MVP odds: Dončić +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total at FOX Bet)

Key stat: Curry needs 142 3-pointers to pass Ray Allen (2,973) for the most made 3-pointers in NBA history. Since the 2012-13 season, he has hit more than 200 3s in every season except his injury-shortened 2019-20 season.

Wright's thoughts: "I debated, I flipped, I flopped. I ended up saying … I would rather have Luka, Steph and Harden than Embiid or Jokić."

FOURTH LEVEL: Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokić, Kawhi Leonard, Damian Lillard

Best MVP odds: Embiid +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total at FOX Bet)

Key stat: The Sixers have won 67.5% of games Embiid and the disgruntled Ben Simmons have played together, including playoffs. When one plays without the other, that winning percentage drops to 49%, via StatMuse.

Wright's thoughts: "Kawhi has gotta be in the top four rows. He's gotta be a top-10 player. He obviously is hurt, so [it's] hard to put him higher than that."

FIFTH LEVEL: Anthony Davis, Chris Paul, Trae Young, Donovan Mitchell, Devin Booker

Best MVP odds: Young +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total at FOX Bet)

Key stat: Paul is 22 points away from 20,000 for his career. He would be the 47th player in NBA history to reach the mark.

Wright's thoughts: "Trae, Mitchell, Booker — three guys [who] really juiced their pyramid stock by outstanding playoff performances."

To see Wright's breakdown of his pyramid, including the full list of the 55 players involved, check out the video below:

The NBA season is approaching, and Nick Wright reveals his top 55 players in the league. Watch to see where players such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Steph Curry and LeBron James end up on Nick's pyramid.

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.