National Basketball Association
Giannis Antetokounmpo leads LeBron, Durant on Nick Wright's NBA player rankings Giannis Antetokounmpo leads LeBron, Durant on Nick Wright's NBA player rankings
National Basketball Association

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads LeBron, Durant on Nick Wright's NBA player rankings

1 hour ago

It's the dawn of a new age in the first edition of Nick Wright's rankings of the best players in the NBA this year.

For the first time since the "First Things First" host has been doing his player pyramid, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is not at the pinnacle.

However, as you'll soon read, it's hard to argue against the usurper.

Here is how Wright stacks up the NBA's biggest stars, along with key statistics and commentary. Plus, check out the favorite to win the NBA's regular-season MVP award in each of Wright's levels, with odds via FOX Bet.

TOP LEVEL: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Best MVP odds: Antetokounmpo +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total at FOX Bet)

Key stat: Antetokounmpo is one of two players to win MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and Finals MVP in a three-year stretch in NBA history, joining Hakeem Olajuwon (1993-95), via StatMuse.

Wright's thoughts: "He is arguably the best defender in the league, and he just scored 50 to win the title. So he has to supplant LeBron … as the best player in basketball."

SECOND LEVEL: LeBron James, Kevin Durant

Best MVP odds: Durant +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total at FOX Bet)

Key stat: James' next triple-double will be the 100th of his career. He would be the fifth player to reach that milestone.

Wright's thoughts: "I don't think there's much argument there that they are top-three players in the league."

THIRD LEVEL: Luka Dončić, Stephen Curry, James Harden

Best MVP odds: Dončić +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total at FOX Bet)

Key stat: Curry needs 142 3-pointers to pass Ray Allen (2,973) for the most made 3-pointers in NBA history. Since the 2012-13 season, he has hit more than 200 3s in every season except his injury-shortened 2019-20 season.

Wright's thoughts: "I debated, I flipped, I flopped. I ended up saying … I would rather have Luka, Steph and Harden than Embiid or Jokić."

FOURTH LEVEL: Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokić, Kawhi Leonard, Damian Lillard

Best MVP odds: Embiid +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total at FOX Bet)

Key stat: The Sixers have won 67.5% of games Embiid and the disgruntled Ben Simmons have played together, including playoffs. When one plays without the other, that winning percentage drops to 49%, via StatMuse.

Wright's thoughts: "Kawhi has gotta be in the top four rows. He's gotta be a top-10 player. He obviously is hurt, so [it's] hard to put him higher than that."

FIFTH LEVEL: Anthony Davis, Chris Paul, Trae Young, Donovan Mitchell, Devin Booker

Best MVP odds: Young +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total at FOX Bet)

Key stat: Paul is 22 points away from 20,000 for his career. He would be the 47th player in NBA history to reach the mark.

Wright's thoughts: "Trae, Mitchell, Booker — three guys [who] really juiced their pyramid stock by outstanding playoff performances."

To see Wright's breakdown of his pyramid, including the full list of the 55 players involved, check out the video below:

Nick Wright unveils his NBA Player Pyramid ahead of the 2021-22 season I FIRST THINGS FIRST
The NBA season is approaching, and Nick Wright reveals his top 55 players in the league. Watch to see where players such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Steph Curry and LeBron James end up on Nick's pyramid.
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Age Is Just A Number
National Basketball Association

Age Is Just A Number

Age Is Just A Number
LeBron and the Lakers plan to laugh off the idea that having the oldest team in the NBA will torpedo their chances, Martin Rogers writes.
46 mins ago
Best NBA Win Total Bets
National Basketball Association

Best NBA Win Total Bets

Best NBA Win Total Bets
Betting odds and FOX Sports' experts give their best season-long win total bets for the 75th NBA season.
1 hour ago
Salvaging Simmons
Philadelphia 76ers

Salvaging Simmons

Salvaging Simmons
The relationship between Ben Simmons and the Sixers took another negative step on Tuesday. Here's the latest.
2 hours ago
NBA Title Odds Ahead of 75th season
National Basketball Association

NBA Title Odds Ahead of 75th season

NBA Title Odds Ahead of 75th season
Will Giannis and the Bucks repeat? Can LeBron win in Year 19? Check out NBA title odds ahead of the League's 75th season.
3 hours ago
75 For 75
National Basketball Association

75 For 75

75 For 75
In honor of the NBA's 75th anniversary, Yaron Weitzman has 75 predictions for the 2021-22 season that tips off tonight.
7 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes