National Basketball Association Giannis Antetokounmpo's uncertain status looms for Milwaukee Bucks heading into NBA Finals

With Milwaukee's leading man injured, the understudies delivered star performances.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's knee injury ⁠— more on that later ⁠— in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals left the Bucks' series against the Atlanta Hawks hanging in the balance, considering that the two-time MVP was averaging 29.2 points, 13.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists in the 14 postseason contests in which he featured before the injury.

The Bucks went on to lose Game 4, leaving the Eastern Conference finals tied at two games apiece, even though the Hawks were dealing with injuries of their own, namely to blossoming star Trae Young.

The big question around Milwaukee was: Who will step up in Giannis' place?

As it turns out, plenty of Bucks players heeded that call.

In Game 5's 123-112 win for Milwaukee, four Bucks starters ⁠— Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis ⁠— had 22 or more points, with Lopez leading the way with a game-high 33.

The Holiday/Middleton/Lopez triumvirate carried that momentum into the series-clinching Game 6, combining for 72 points, 19 rebounds, 16 assists, seven steals and five blocks in a 118-107 win.

After Saturday's game, TNT's Charles Barkley made an interesting remark.

"I hate to say this," Barkley said. "I think the best thing [to happen] to the Milwaukee Bucks was Giannis getting hurt. Because they have unleashed Jrue Holiday, the aggressive Jrue Holiday. I think he's going to be fantastic in the Finals against Chris Paul, as much as I love Chris Paul."

Seriously, Chuck?

On Monday's "Undisputed," Skip Bayless wouldn't go as far as to say the Bucks are better without Antetokounmpo, but he conceded that the absence has opened the floor for Milwaukee's other stars to shine a bit more.

"In a vacuum, it's preposterous to say they're better off without Giannis," Bayless said. "And I'm the first to tell you no, they're not, in a vacuum. I'm just eye-testing what I just saw in back-to-back games … What my eye test is telling me is they have three guys who have made All-Star teams, and all of a sudden, they felt empowered, emboldened to star."

But can the Bucks count on Antetokounmpo to return for the Finals against the Phoenix Suns?

That's where things remain murky, as the Bucks have been keeping their superstar's injury status under wraps.

What we know is Giannis suffered a hyperextended left knee and has been day-to-day since. He reportedly avoided any serious damage, but anything beyond that ⁠— including when (and if) he'll suit up for the Finals ⁠— is up in the air.

If he can't go, will the Bucks be able to lean on their other stars to hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy for the first time since the 1970-71 season?

Nick Wright of "First Things First" said he believes that if Milwaukee can get Antetokounmpo back by Game 3, when the series shifts to Milwaukee, the Bucks will win the chip.

"[The Bucks] can survive Giannis missing two games," Wright said. "Because the first two games are in Phoenix, and Phoenix, even if Giannis were healthy, would be favored to win each of those games. … If Giannis is back by Game 3, the Bucks will win the title. The Bucks need Giannis. They can survive falling down 0-2 because the first two games are in Phoenix."

Shannon Sharpe said he sees a narrower margin, even if Antetokounmpo is healthy.

"If you have Giannis, I believe it's a coin flip," Sharpe said. "I would favor [the] Suns slightly. But if you don't have Giannis … I would give them a chance, although it would be a very slim chance, to beat the Suns."

Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Bucks' chances to win in the Finals.

In a postseason defined by injuries, it's only fitting that the largest question entering the Finals is about a superstar's health.

What will Giannis' availability be for this championship series?

Game 1 of the Finals tips at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday, and all eyes will be on the announcement of the lineups.

