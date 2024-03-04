National Basketball Association
Giannis Antetokounmpo diagnosed with left Achilles tendinitis, won't play vs. Clippers
National Basketball Association

Giannis Antetokounmpo diagnosed with left Achilles tendinitis, won't play vs. Clippers

Published Mar. 4, 2024 8:20 p.m. ET

Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss just his third game of the season Monday night when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Los Angeles Clippers.

Bucks coach Doc Rivers announced during his pregame availability that Antetokounmpo wouldn't be available. The Bucks' injury report listed the two-time MVP as questionable due to left Achilles tendinitis.

Rivers said the issue had been "on and off for the last two or three games."

The only other games Antetokounmpo has missed this season were a Nov. 15 win at Toronto with a strained right calf and a Jan. 17 loss at Cleveland with a bruised right shoulder.

ADVERTISEMENT

Antetokounmpo, 29, is scoring 30.8 points per game this season to rank third in the league. He also has 11.3 rebounds and a career-high 6.3 assists per game.

Milwaukee also will be missing Khris Middleton for an 11th straight game as he recovers from a sprained left ankle. The Clippers are playing a second straight game without Russell Westbrook, who fractured his left hand Friday in a victory over the Washington Wizards.

The Bucks are seeking their sixth consecutive victory Monday. They haven't lost since the All-Star break and have allowed fewer than 100 points in each of their last four games.

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
National Basketball Association
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: LeBron James becomes first player in NBA history to reach 40,000 career points

LeBron James becomes first player in NBA history to reach 40,000 career points

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament ProjectionsNFL Free Agent Rankings Image NFL Free Agent RankingsCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaEuro 2024 Image Euro 2024
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes