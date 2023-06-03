National Basketball Association Ex-UConn coach Kevin Ollie reportedly joining Nets as assistant Updated Jun. 3, 2023 2:24 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Kevin Ollie, who led UConn to a national championship in 2014 before an NCAA investigation led to his firing four years later, is returning to the Northeast as an assistant coach for the NBA's Brooklyn Nets, according to a report from ESPN.

Ollie was most recently the head coach for Overtime Elite, an independent developmental team for top basketball prospects. He will serve under Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn in his new role. The Nets promoted Vaughn, formerly the team's top assistant coach, after firing head coach Steve Nash in November 2022.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

