National Basketball Association Draymond Green reportedly declines player option, will become free agent Updated Jun. 19, 2023 1:19 p.m. ET

Four-time NBA champion Draymond Green will hit free agency this summer.

Green is declining his $27.5 million player option for the 2023-24 season and will become an unrestricted free agent, The Athletic reported Monday.

Remaining with the Golden State Warriors is still an option for Green, who'll test the free agent market, according to Green's agent, Rich Paul.

"We will continue to talk to Golden State and explore all options," Paul told ESPN, which also includes a possible sign-and-trade.

Green has been an integral part of the Warriors' run to four titles over the last nine seasons. After being drafted out of Michigan State in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft, Green emerged as one of the league's top defensive players, earning him four All-Star and eight All-Defensive team nods. He also won Defensive Player of the Year in 2017.

Now 33 years old, there have been questions over the last year if Green would finish his career in Golden State. Four months after the Warriors won their fourth title with Green, the veteran forward was in the center of controversy when he struck Jordan Poole in the face during a team practice in training camp. Green was fined by the team and was held out for the remainder of the preseason following the incident.

While Green was away from the team in the time leading up to the start of the 2022-23 season, the Warriors gave long-term extensions to Poole and Andrew Wiggins, but not Green, who was extension eligible.

Green averaged 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game in the 72 contests he played in this year. He also earned an All-Defensive second-team honors.

However, the Warriors struggled in their title defense, going 44-38 in the regular season. After beating the Sacramento Kings in a seven-game first-round series, they fell to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games in the second round of the playoffs.

Even though the Warriors are north of the salary cap, they can re-sign Green to any deal because they have his Bird Rights. However, they've already committed roughly $183 million in player salaries next season. That's roughly $8 million above the projected second luxury tax apron. Re-signing Green would likely make the Warriors a second luxury tax apron team for the foreseeable future, which would hamstring their ability to make other moves for outside players.

Green is expected to be one of the top free agents in the NBA this offseason.

