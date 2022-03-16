National Basketball Association Does Kyrie Irving deserve to be on NBA 75th Anniversary Team? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Orlando Magic fans couldn't help but applaud in awe at Kyrie Irving's handiwork on Tuesday night.

And despite the fact that Irving's 60-point masterclass came at the expense of their hometown team, the Magic faithful lauded Irving with a standing ovation as he exited the court with eight minutes remaining.

Had Orlando kept the tally closer throughout the night, Irving very-well could've posted 70-plus points by game's end, but his brilliance boosted Brooklyn to a monumental advantage by halftime.

Tuesday marked Irving's second 50-point outburst in a three-game stretch, while bumping his scoring average to 34.5 PPG over his last eight contests. He made 15 of his 19 shot attempts during his first 50-piece vs. Charlotte, including sinking nine 3-pointers. He then went 20-for-31 (8-for-12 from deep) against Orlando en route to scoring a franchise record 60.

Not to mention, he scored a whopping 41 points in the first half.

And he's doing all of this while serving as a part-time contributor for his squad. Irving is not allowed to join the team for home games in Brooklyn because he's not vaccinated against COVID-19.

This type of production with such little time for preparation is far from normal, but Irving has long existed as an extraordinary basketball anomaly in the eyes of the masses.

Rarely does a player come along with his combination of ball-handling wizardry, shot-making prowess and ability to finish around the rim, all packaged into a sub-6-foot-3 frame. From a talent perspective, Irving is often regarded as one of the all-time greats. But his limited availability — be it due to injury, or his more recent vaccine reservations — have impaired his legacy for most.

In Kevin Wildes' eyes, Irving is a Top 75 player and should be on the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team in place of another all-time great.

"I can't prove that a sunset is top 75 most beautiful things I've ever seen," Wildes said Wednesday on "First Things First."

"I just know that when I'm watching it, I'm watching something special. [I have a] simple switch: You can take Reggie Miller out. Kyrie averages more points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. You can say, ‘Reggie, you did a good job, but Kyrie is a better player than you and deserves to be in the Top 75.'"

Career-wise, Irving currently averages more PPG (23) than Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard and Chris Paul, while sporting a higher FG% (.532) than Paul and James Harden, and better FG% on shots outside of the paint than Leonard, Paul, Anthony, Kevin Durant, Lillard and Davis.

Irving is a seven-time All-Star, two-time second-team All-NBA awardee, and is one of just nine players to record a 50/40/90 season. He's also one of two players to ever post a 50-point outing while taking less than 20 shots.

Still, Nick Wright said he wouldn't dare slide Irving into the elite club just yet.

"I thought there was a moment [last night] where Kobe's 81 [points] could be in play," Wright said.

"But do you have Kyrie Irving jumping the line of Tracy McGrady, Dwight Howard, Bernard King or Sidney Moncrief? Let's compare him to the other guys on the list who have the least amount of minutes. Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Damian Lillard. Those are first, second-team All-NBAs, top five, and top-10 MVP finishes."

For Chris Broussard though, Irving's greatness is undeniable.

"He's probably only been 70% of the player that he could be," Broussard said regarding Irving's career.

"But his decision-making — leaving LeBron [James] in Cleveland probably cost him a championship. And if he had another to go along with the one in 2016, he's probably on the Top 75 list. Secondly, his poor leadership in Boston [hurt him]. He led that team to underachieve when he was on the floor. They actually achieved more without him than they did with him. And then this year, his refusal to get vaccinated [hurt his legacy as well]. But Kyrie is a first-ballot Hall of Famer."

Despite his talent and his bevy of accolades, Irving remains on the cusp of the Top 75. But more 50 and 60-point performances will certainly bolster his case for the Top 100.

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.