Dodger Stadium To Become Voting Site

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and his voting rights advocacy nonprofit, More Than A Vote, will team up with the Los Angeles Dodgers to use Dodger Stadium as a voting center for the upcoming 2020 general election in November.

More Than A Vote was created to help combat voter suppression across the United States, specifically in the Black community.

Dodger Stadium will join three other NBA arenas – State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Little Caesars Arena in Detroit and Fiserv Forum in Wisconsin – as polling places, but it is the first time a MLB stadium will be used in such fashion.

FS1 analyst, BBWAA member and voter for the Baseball Hall of Fame Rob Parker shared his thoughts on the partnership, praising the two sides for their efforts:

All registered voters in Los Angeles county will be able to park for free and vote at the stadium for the five days leading up to the Nov. 3 election. LA county offers almost 1,000 voting centers in the metropolitan area.

Details are still unknown regarding whether ballots will be cast outside or inside the stadium, but the facility will adhere to health and safety protocols given by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dodgers pitcher David Price, who decided to sit the 2020 season citing coronavirus concerns, is involved in LeBron's More Than A Vote organization.

The nonprofit hopes to team up with more MLB franchises to use their stadiums as voting centers for the election in November and beyond.

Dodger Stadium served as a site for coronavirus testing and food distribution in recent months amid the pandemic, before baseball began its regular season.

