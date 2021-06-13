National Basketball Association NBA world reacts to Nikola Jokic's ejection in Game 4 against the Suns 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The odds of overcoming a 3-0 deficit are slim to none. They become even less likely when a team's best player gets ejected.

The Denver Nuggets found themselves in this exact situation in Game 4 on Sunday night when league MVP Nikola Jokic was ejected due to a flagrant foul on Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne .

The play came in the third quarter with the Nuggets down by eight points. Jokic had recorded 22 points, 11 rebounds and four assists to that point in the contest.

In the face of an 0-3 hole in the best-of-seven series, Jokic had also been masterful all series, averaging 26 points, 14 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game, entering Game 4.

And his ejection proved to be the final blow for Denver, with the Nuggets falling 125-118 to end their season in the Western Conference finals.

With that being the last time NBA fans will see Jokic until the start of the next season, it was a dominant postseason for the big man that ended on a whimper.

The ejection was a controversial one that saw some defend the decision by officials.

But the decision to eject Jokic immediately drew the ire of most of the NBA community on social media.

