NBA Playoffs Top Moments: Bucks look to even series with Nets, Nuggets aim to avoid Suns sweep

7 mins ago

The NBA playoffs aren't slowing down, and Sunday has a terrific slate of Game 4s in store.

In the first matchup of the day, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and the Brooklyn Nets look to bounce back against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks after suffering a close Game 3 loss.

Then in the second game, Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns look to complete a sweep of the Denver Nuggets and advance to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2010.

Here the top moments from Sunday's NBA action:

Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Even though the Bucks were able to win Game 3, Antetokounmpo struggled from 3-point range, shooting just 1-for-8.

He got off to a quick start in Game 4, though, making his first attempt from beyond the arc.

While Antetokounmpo isn't known for his 3-point shooting, Kyrie Irving is.

He showed off his deep shot-making ability early, with a contested corner 3 over two Bucks' defenders.

After making just six 3-pointers in total as a team in Game 3, the Bucks made five early on in the first quarter of Game 4.

All five makes came from different players.

Falling behind by as many as 11 points in the second quarter, the Bucks were able to storm back and regain the lead thanks to the hot shooting of P.J.Tucker, who drilled a couple of corner 3-pointers to lead their charge.

Antetokounmpo capped off the Bucks' run with a thunderous dunk in transition.

Both teams battled back and forth in the first half, with the Bucks managing to take a 53-48 lead into the break, but the key story was Kyrie Irving suffering what appeared to be an ankle injury in the second quarter.

