Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving out of Game 4 against Milwaukee Bucks after ankle sprain

1 hour ago

After coming down on Giannis Antetokounmpo's ankle in the second quarter of Sunday's Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving is out for the remainder of the game. 

Irving suffered the injury after going up for a layup and landing awkwardly on Antetokounmpo's foot. His right foot appeared to turn completely sideways before he crashed to the floor in pain. 

Irving eventually got up and walked off the court without assistance, but was clearly struggling to put weight on the ankle.

At the time of the injury, Irving had 11 points on 5-for-11 shooting, looking to bounce back from a poor shooting night in Game 3, where he finished with 22 points on 9-for-22 shooting. 

Irving is the second member of Brooklyn's "Big 3" to go down in this series, after James Harden suffered a right hamstring injury in the opening minutes of Game 1. 

So far this playoffs – prior to Sunday – Irving is averaging 24.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists. 

It remains to be seen if Kyrie will miss significant time or if he can suit up for Game 5 on Tuesday. The Nets took the floor 18 times during the regular season without Irving and were 12-6 in those games. 

Brooklyn was 13-11 in the regular season without Harden and 25-12 without Durant.

After the injury, several athletes took to Twitter to express their sadness with seeing Irving go down hard and offer support to the All-Star point guard, including former teammate LeBron James, who tweeted a single expletive:

This is a developing story.

