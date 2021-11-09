National Basketball Association Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic faces potential discipline after skirmish with Miami's Markieff Morris 20 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Denver Nuggets pounded the Miami Heat on Monday.

Normally, the beat-down of a juggernaut Miami team would've been the story in and of itself –– but that wasn't nearly the case.

With just less than three minutes to play Monday, Will Barton knocked down a big 3-ball, and the game was all but over. After Barton's triple sent the home crowd into a frenzy, Miami pushed the pace on its ensuing possession, finding Bam Adebayo in the paint for what looked to be an easy lay-in. But Nikola Jokic hurriedly crowded him, forcing a misfire and collecting the board as he sped off for what looked to be another fast-break basket.

The Heat took exception to the play, arguing that Jokic fouled Adebayo on the attempt. Markieff Morris then let his grievances be known as Jokic approached him, cutting off his path with a hard elbow to the chest as Jokic rifled off a pass.

Jokic was infuriated by the foul and charged right back in the direction of Morris, who at that point had his back turned, unaware of Jokic bearing down on him. Jokic proceeded to level Morris, lifting him off his feet and sending him to the floor.

Both Jokic and Morris were ejected for their involvement in the scrum, and Jimmy Butler was assessed a technical for jawing at Jokic after the hit and telling him to meet in the locker room.

Thus, that event became the play of the day, marring what was otherwise an outstanding showing from the reigning MVP and his troupe.

And while the game is long since over, the chatter that followed has yet to cease. Monday night, Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra said Jokic made a "very dangerous and dirty play."

On Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless broached the topic on "Undisputed," and Sharpe said he vehemently disagreed with Spoelstra's comments, noting that Morris started the brouhaha and Jokic ended it.

"You can't cheap-shot me, and when I cheap-shot you back, you're talking about, ‘It could’ve been dangerous,'" Sharpe said.

"[Morris] didn't have to foul the man like that. The Morris twins play basketball like that. Jokic was well within his right. If you wanted to foul to stop the clock, just run over and hit him on the hand. That ain't no basketball play. Jokic said, ‘I’m gonna do a football play on you since you want to do one on me.'"

Bayless, on the other hand, sided with the Heat and Morris.

"It was really cheap the way Jokic reacted because Markieff was not facing him," Bayless said.

"It wasn't face-to-face. You will not get away with that. Spoelstra said that whole thing could've gotten much uglier if Markieff was actually facing Jokic. Now we've got a throw down, you're gonna have to raise your fists. I think he felt genuinely bad that he nailed him, but I think he sent a message to the rest of the league that ‘I’m not that guy.'"

After the game, Jokic expressed remorse for losing his temper.

"It's a stupid play. I feel bad," he said after the game. "I'm not supposed to react that way. I just needed to protect myself."

Speaking of protection, both Jokic and Morris appear to have plenty of it. Jokic's brothers took to Twitter on Monday night to respond to a message posted by Markieff's twin brother, Marcus, who plays for the LA Clippers.

Apparently, Marcus won't forget soon what happened Monday.

And per the Denver Post's Mike Singer, the Jokic brothers won't forget that Marcus won't forget.

The response from Jokic's brothers might not come as a surprise to Nuggets fans, who likely remember the brothers' involvement in Jokic's squabble with Phoenix during last season's Western Conference semifinals.

But Jokic will have bigger things to worry about than an online duel, considering that he could be facing suspension from the league office.

"I think he'll get two games," former NBA player J.J. Redick said Tuesday on "First Take." "I think that's fair. This is a guy that's not had a history of violent acts in the NBA."

Stephen A. Smith agreed.

"You have to suspend Jokic. There's no doubt about that," he said. "He blindsided Markieff Morris, and the NBA frowns upon something like that. But Markieff Morris is not innocent. Jokic was provoked. Should he have retaliated while Morris had his back turned? No. But it was initiated by Morris."

Regardless of who's at fault, the NBA is generally strict when it comes to matters of this sort, and a suspension would not be out of the ordinary.

Time will tell, but the Nuggets might have to endure their next few outings without the services of their Serbian Superman.

