National Basketball Association
Damian Lillard is expected to demand a trade from Portland, where could he land? Damian Lillard is expected to demand a trade from Portland, where could he land?
National Basketball Association

Damian Lillard is expected to demand a trade from Portland, where could he land?

21 mins ago

It might be time for Damian Lillard to run from the grind.

After nine seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers and eight consecutive trips to the playoffs, the end of the Lillard era in the Pacific Northwest could be on the horizon.

According to NBA reporter Henry Abbott, Lillard is expected to demand a trade out of Portland in the near future.

For more up-to-date news on all things Trail Blazers, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

During his nine years in Portland, Lillard has helped the Blazers become a mainstay in the Western Conference playoffs, but they have made it out of the first round only three times and as far as the Western Conference finals just once.

The lack of a breakthrough in the postseason leads Shannon Sharpe to believe Lillard wants to be traded in hopes of finding a better chance to win, as he explained on "Undisputed."

"I watch how hard he trains, I watched the time and effort that he puts into his game, I said he's going to get tired of these early exits," he said. "He realizes that him by himself is not going to get it done."

'Dame can't win in Portland' — Shannon Sharpe reacts to reports of Damian Lillard requesting a trade I UNDISPUTED
Shannon Sharpe shares his initial reaction to reports that Damian Lillard has requested a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers.

Since the departure of LaMarcus Aldridge after the 2014-2015 season, Lillard has been the only member of the Blazers to make an All-Star or All-NBA team.

That is juxtaposed with other Western Conference teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder who have each had multiple players named to both the All-Star Game and All-NBA teams in that same window.

And the Warriors are one of the teams that could be a good trade match for the Blazers, according to Colin Cowherd.

He detailed why their trade package could set the Blazers up for the future on "The Herd."

"Golden State has got two lottery picks in a strong draft and they'd give you [James] Wiseman. That's your future. You've got your future big, two young stars in the draft."

The Warriors own the seventh and fourteenth overall picks in the upcoming 2021 NBA Draft, and Lillard is from Oakland, which could signal mutual interest from both sides.

What other teams might take a shot at acquiring Lillard? The Dallas Mavericks might want to pair him with young star Luka Dončić. The New York Knicks have also been mentioned as a possible destination in the past.

And Cowherd mentions the Clippers – with Paul George going the other way – and the Philadelphia 76ers as possibilities, though he cautions about relying too much on Ben Simmons as a player to build around.

"[Leading] Is not in his DNA, it's not who he is," Cowherd said.

Colin Cowherd: Portland should be wary in getting back Ben Simmons in a Damian Lillard trade I THE HERD
With news coming out of Portland that Damian Lillard is looking to trade out of the Trail Blazers, many people are looking at the Philadelphia 76ers as a possible landing spot for the star. But Colin Cowherd breaks down why Portland should be careful trading Dame for Ben Simmons, who's struggle during the NBA playoffs make him look like a less than desirable prospect.

Lillard is currently set to attend the Tokyo Olympics as a member of the United States men's national team.

When he returns home to U.S. soil, there is a chance that he could be calling a new place home.

For more up-to-date news on all things NBA, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Olympic Blues
National Basketball Association

Olympic Blues

Olympic Blues
Amidst uneven play and roster uncertainty, Team USA adds Keldon Johnson and JaVale McGee ahead of Tokyo Olympics.
2 hours ago
'I Couldn't Be More Proud'
National Basketball Association

'I Couldn't Be More Proud'

'I Couldn't Be More Proud'
John Calipari has watched Devin Booker rise from Kentucky role player to NBA Finals record-setter, Melissa Rohlin writes.
8 hours ago
Rooting For a Game 7
National Basketball Association

Rooting For a Game 7

Rooting For a Game 7
It took a while for this Suns vs. Bucks NBA Finals matchup to come to life, but it is wide awake now, Martin Rogers writes.
20 hours ago
Block Party
National Basketball Association

Block Party

Block Party
Could Giannis Antetokounmpo’s dazzling defensive play against the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 knock "The Block" from the top spot?
23 hours ago
Paging Chris Paul
National Basketball Association

Paging Chris Paul

Paging Chris Paul
In a Game 4 filled with highlight-reel performances, conversely, Chris Paul's stinker stood out. What's up with CP3?
1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes