National Basketball Association Damian Lillard and LeBron James in the same place? Let the rumors fly! 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It wouldn’t seem like a big deal for two acquaintances to end up in the same place at the same time. But when those two happen to be a couple of the biggest stars in the NBA, people get to talking.

That’s what happened in the wake of Wednesday night when LeBron James and Damian Lillard both found themselves in attendance at a WNBA contest between the Las Vegas Aces and Los Angeles Sparks at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

The stars didn’t sit next to each other and they didn’t appear to talk for long, but their brief exchange not only spawned a flood of Photoshopped images of Lillard wearing purple and gold – Lakers fans are creative! – but also caused some to wonder if this was more than a chance meeting.

Not everyone was convinced, however.

Skip Bayless, speaking on "Undisputed" said that this was a case of James trying to gain some attention for himself by upstaging fellow stars Paul George and Chris Paul as they competed in the playoffs at Staples Center – less than a five-minute walk away.

But Shannon Sharpe said that the meeting was simply pure chance.

"They just happened to be at the same place at the same time," Sharpe said. "Just like anything, people always trying to put two and two together. … Do I believe [Lakers GM] Rob Pelinka is going to call Portland? Hey, I believe all the teams are going to call Portland."

Twitter was buzzing after Damian Lillard and LeBron were both spotted Wednesday night at a WNBA game. Shannon Sharpe reacts to the two stars hanging out at the Sparks game and why it 'didn't tell him anything.'

Much of the speculation around Lillard revolves around the Portland Trail Blazers’ early exit from the playoffs and the idea that he has grown weary toiling for a team that has been unable to surround him with championship-caliber talent.

But even if Lillard was to facilitate a trade out of Portland, only a few teams have the assets to entice the Blazers to make a deal, and it might be stretching it to include the Lakers among those teams.

Colin Cowherd, discussing the topic on "The Herd," posited that the Lakers could perhaps offer up Anthony Davis in a trade, and he said if he were running the Lakers he would absolutely do the deal.

"The NBA, this is not a five-year league anymore," he said. "It's a year-to-year league, we all know that. ... I would do it tomorrow."

But Chris Broussard suggested that such a move would be hasty for the Lakers to make.

"I would not do it right now," he said. "If I were the Lakers I'd give it one more year with AD. Because we know AD and LeBron can win a title assuming LeBron is himself."

Chris Broussard joins Colin Cowherd to discuss whether the Los Angeles Lakers should consider trading Anthony Davis for Damian Lillard.

Lost in all the Lakers talk is a bit of the story that has been largely ignored – James and Lillard were not the only members of NBA royalty in attendance on Wednesday night. Dwyane Wade was also there, and Lillard also greeted D-Wade courtside.

But Wade no longer plays, you say? That’s true. But earlier this year Wade joined the ownership group of the Utah Jazz and has said he plans to take an active role in the organization.

So how about Lillard to Salt Lake City? Let the rumors fly.

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.