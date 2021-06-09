Los Angeles Lakers Colin Cowherd predicts the Los Angeles Lakers' roster for the 2021-22 NBA season 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

There might be some Le-goners in Laker-land.

Just a few months removed from the 17th NBA title in franchise history, the 2020-21 season ended in disappointment for the Los Angeles Lakers — in the form of a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns.

Now, the purple and gold will go back to the drawing board this offseason after making a host of moves the past two offseasons.

After LeBron James' first season in L.A. in 2018-19, the Lakers revamped their roster after missing the playoffs. They shipped out Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart and, in return, landed Anthony Davis. In free agency, they signed Dwight Howard, Avery Bradley, Danny Green, Talen Horton-Tucker, Markieff Morris and others.

They went on to win the title in the Orlando bubble at season's end.

This past offseason, the Lakers went through another roster revamp. They traded Green and a pick for Dennis Schroder. In free agency, they made an even bigger splash, nabbing reigning Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell from the LA Clippers, and they also added Marc Gasol, Wesley Matthews and Andre Drummond.

In the process, L.A. lost Rondo, Howard and Bradley.

While the wheeling and dealing worked for the Lakers after the 2018-19 season, it didn't have the same positive returns this time around, and as the playoffs march toward a conclusion, the Lakers once again find themselves in a position of retooling.

Who stays? Who goes?

Or, as Colin Cowherd put it on Wednesday's edition of "The Herd," who is LeBron and who is Le-Gone?

Let's take a look at Cowherd's predictions for the Lakers' offseason:

LeBRON JAMES

Verdict: LeBron

Colin's thoughts: "He's staying. LeBron's staying. He led them in points, he led them in assists, he's under contract."

ANTHONY DAVIS

Verdict: LeBron

Colin's thoughts: "He's owed $35 million each of the next three years. He is their most impactful player. When he plays well and aggressive, they win."

DENNIS SCHRODER

Verdict: LeGone

Colin's thoughts: "He's seeking over 20-plus million annually. The Lakers already made him an offer of four years, $84 million, an extension. And he turned it down, so he's going to go big-contract hunting."

KYLE KUZMA

Verdict: LeGone

Colin's thoughts: "[Kuzma] never started a playoff game. He's a bench guy. LeBron gets frustrated with him a lot. He averaged six points in the playoffs. He's making a lot of money for six points."

KENTAVIOUS CALDWELL-POPE

Verdict: LeBron

Colin's thoughts: "I think LeBron likes [Caldwell-Pope]. He's repped by Klutch Sports. He's just one of five Lakers under contract next year."

ANDRE DRUMMOND

Verdict: LeBron

Colin's thoughts: "Anthony Davis hates playing the 5. They have no other big. He led the team in rebounds. They're going to have to rework his contract, but you've got to have a body in this league."

MONTREZL HARRELL

Verdict: LeGone

Colin's thoughts: "Another reason you keep Andre Drummond … Drummond's a better rebounder than ‘Trezl, and I think they think he’s a little bit of a more dependable personality."

ALEX CARUSO

Verdict: LeBron

Colin's thoughts: "Alex likes LeBron, and LeBron likes Caruso. And they play well together."

WESLEY MATTHEWS

Verdict: LeGone

Colin's thoughts: "Nothing against him. He's been around, he can play. He's 34 years old. … The bottom line is he did not make the Lakers better. They were outscored by 36 points when he was on the floor in the playoffs."

MARC GASOL

Verdict: LeGone

Colin's thoughts: "Between Gasol, ‘Trezl and Drummond, Drummond does give you something at an elite level. He’s a top-five rebounder in the league."

Watch the full video of "LeBron or LeGone?" below:

For more up-to-date news on all things Lakers, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from Los Angeles Lakers Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.