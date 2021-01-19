National Basketball Association 'Club Shay Shay' Welcomes Rick Ross 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Since its grand opening, Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay has welcomed some of the brightest stars in sports and entertainment, and that trend continued on Tuesday when multi-platinum recording artist, record executive, New York Times bestselling author Rick Ross stopped made an appearance.

Ross grew up near Miami and is a diehard Miami Heat fan, which is why his pick for this year's NBA champion didn't come as much of a shock.

"I'm going to go back with the [Miami] Heat ... We solid."

While on the topic of the 2020-2021 NBA season, Ross and Shannon discussed the recent James Harden trade that shook up the NBA landscape and created the NBA's newest superteam in the Brooklyn Nets.

But the conversation didn't center around what Harden could bring to the Nets. Instead, it veered toward how "The Beard" and "The Boss" share a striking resemblance.

Clearly, Sharpe got a kick out of the comparison.

While jokes swirled on Twitter about Harden's apparent weight gain and how he now favored Ross, the rapper himself has made it a point of emphasis to change his life for the better when it comes to working out and eating healthy.

After suffering multiple seizures in recent years, Ross shed 100 pounds and started his health app, Jetdoc.

Watch the entire latest episode of Club Shay Shay with Rick Ross below!

Get more from National Basketball Association Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.

in this topic National Basketball Association