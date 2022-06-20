National Basketball Association
Can Steph Curry move past LeBron among all-time greats? Can Steph Curry move past LeBron among all-time greats?
National Basketball Association

Can Steph Curry move past LeBron among all-time greats?

18 mins ago

Stephen Curry has undoubtedly climbed his way up the NBA's GOAT ladder after securing his fourth title and first Finals MVP last week.

And with many NBA voices (including Curry and the Warriors themselves) expecting Golden State to improve upon its excellence from this season, more rings could be on the horizon for the dynastic troupe.

That's a reality that, if actualized, will continue to vault Curry's name up the all-time rankings, according to Chris Broussard.

"I think winning rings became the definitive thing in terms of who's better when [Larry] Bird and Magic [Johnson] took over," Broussard opined Monday on "First Things First."

Is Curry a threat to LeBron's GOAT status?

Is Curry a threat to LeBron's GOAT status?
Stephen Curry was missing one thing heading into this NBA season, and that was a Finals MVP. Now that he has it, is LeBron James' GOAT status in question? Nick Wright and Chris Broussard discuss.

"In the 80s, statistics didn't make them the greatest. It was, all of a sudden, all these dudes cared about was winning. The evidence was they were great passers, they made passing cool. Bird will tell you to this day that Magic is better because he has five rings, and ‘I’ve got three.' [Michael] Jordan just took it to another level by winning six and two three-peats, and then on top of that, he did have the incredible statistics that we hadn't seen since Wilt Chamberlain."

For Broussard, the more championships Curry acquires, the better chance he'll have at surpassing LeBron James.

"Let's say LeBron [James] finishes with four," he said, "if Steph wins five — now, he has to be the best player on every team going forward — nobody's putting him ahead of LeBron. It's not even a discussion. Kobe's got five, most people have LeBron ahead of Kobe.

"If Steph wins six, I would not move him ahead of LeBron," he emphasized, "but the analytics-obsessed media, I bet would put him above LeBron. Steph's seventh in effective field goal percentage, LeBron's 49th. Six is like a mythical number. If he gets seven, he wouldn't be better than LeBron and Michael, but people would start saying he's the GOAT. It would be a Tom Brady type number."

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Could Kyrie Irving reunite with LeBron James on Lakers?
National Basketball Association

Could Kyrie Irving reunite with LeBron James on Lakers?

1 hour ago
NBA Draft 2022: Five fascinating boom-or-bust prospects
NBA Draft

NBA Draft 2022: Five fascinating boom-or-bust prospects

4 hours ago
Can the Warriors run it back with the same roster next season?
National Basketball Association

Can the Warriors run it back with the same roster next season?

6 hours ago
Kenny Atkinson won't take over as Hornets coach
National Basketball Association

Kenny Atkinson won't take over as Hornets coach

1 day ago
Is Stephen Curry's NBA career now on par with LeBron James'?
National Basketball Association

Is Stephen Curry's NBA career now on par with LeBron James'?

2 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes