Can LaMelo Ball become the next face of the NBA?

LaMelo Ball has been primed for greatness dating back to his days as a scrawny freshman with audacious range at Chino Hills High School.

Back in 2016, LaVar Ball assured that each of his kids would be ‘one-and-done’ prospects one day. LaMelo, who is the youngest of the three Ball brothers, spent a large portion of his teen years in the limelight through the family’s reality TV show "Ball in the Family." After being selected third overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, Ball combined his media savvy with NBA stardom to make an even bigger name for himself on basketball's largest stage.

LaMelo averaged 15.7 points, 6.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game during his rookie season en route to being named the NBA Rookie of the Year. He followed that up with an exceptional sophomore campaign, scoring 20.1 points per contest while dishing out 7.6 assists and grabbing 6.7 boards per contest. Ball was named to his first NBA All-Star Game this past season, serving as an injury replacement for Kevin Durant.

Speaking on "Undisputed" Tuesday, Skip Bayless argued that Ball has all the right traits to become the next "face of the NBA," except that he plays for the Charlotte Hornets.

"In five years, as he [Ball] grows into some sort of NBA manhood, I believe LaMelo has the best chance to become the face of the league," Bayless said. "Again, will it be in Charlotte? I doubt it."

This season, Ball, Miles Bridges and the youthful, high-flying Hornets continued to create a buzz in Buzz City. They finished the year with a 43-39 record, which marked the team's first winning season since 2015-16 and its second straight season in the NBA play-in tournament.

From an individual standpoint, Ball improved as a 3-point shooter, hitting 38.9% from downtown, which ranked 41st in the NBA. He continued to develop throughout the season with a scorching 123.7 offensive rating in the month of March.

"His [Ball’s] 3-point stroke is much better than I thought it would be," Bayless said. "His playmaking ability is rare, and he’s still only 20 years old. I believe he will grow into the face of the league."

The young superstar has also worked to boost his stardom off the court, often receiving attention for his bold outfits, eccentric personality and interest in fashion and pop culture.

Ball’s long-term future in Charlotte has been questioned, however, with LaVar openly pining for a move to unite the three Ball brothers in Chicago, and concerns about his ceiling in Charlotte.

Former NBA standout Tracy McGrady appeared on "Club Shay Shay" with Shannon Sharpe on Monday, claiming that either Ball or Memphis star Ja Morant will become the next face of the league.

"If [ LaMelo Ball ] can get to La La Land — because I think he's built for that — he has that personality, that moxie. He's built for that. I think he can be that face," McGrady said.

Sharpe argued that it will be LaMelo's personality that gives him a chance to be the next face of the NBA.

"Melo's personality is just off the chart," Sharpe said. "He just has the personality, the persona that the NBA can get behind."

Bayless contended that playoff success will be the most important factor in deciding between the two point-guard phenoms.

Morant led the Memphis Grizzlies to a 56-26 record this year, the second-best in the NBA, and despite losing a surprising Game 1 contest, he still enjoys a decisive opportunity for early-career playoff success.

"It’s all about making your way and your reputation in the postseason," Bayless said. "They [the Grizzlies] have to win this game tonight. Because if they don’t and they get swept at Minnesota, which is a distinct possibility at this time, it will knock Ja out of the future face of the league contention."

