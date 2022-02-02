National Basketball Association Will Ben Simmons play for the 76ers this season? 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NBA's trade deadline is fast approaching –– but Ben Simmons remains a member of the Philadelphia 76ers.

However, that relationship is as shaky as can be.

In a recent ESPN article written by Ramona Shelbourne, she details Simmons' standoff with the team, providing insight into their faulty relationship, stalled progress toward an agreement, and Simmons' ongoing desire to be shipped out of town.

Up to this point, Simmons has incurred over $19 million worth of fines from the team and has been penalized for each of the 50 games he's missed thus far. That number will surpass $30 million if he remains sidelined for the remainder of the season.

But the money is not Simmons' concern. Remaining in Philadelphia is the last reality he wants to see come to fruition.

"We don't give a f--- about the money," a source close to Simmons said in the article. "That's not what this is. It's hard for people to understand. But if you believe in what you're doing and that this is not the right situation for you, and you're trying to get to a better place, the money doesn't matter. Obviously, it's a financial hit. But you adjust."

The time for Simmons to be dealt is running out. The league's trade deadline is Feb. 10, and should it pass without a transaction taking place, the Sixers will not only be stuck in limbo, but also miss out on the opportunity to acquire a valuable trade piece to contribute to a potential championship run.

Will they beat the clock?

Chris Broussard says no, adding that he believes Simmons won't see a second of court-time this season.

"I hope that we do get to see (Ben Simmons) play this year," Broussard said on "First Things First."

"He's had every reason to play: Love of the game, raise his trade value, make his money –– and none of them have gotten him on the court. He's afraid to go out there on the court in Philadelphia in front of those fans, and if he's afraid to do that in a regular-season game in November, then what makes me think he's going to do it in the most important part of the season in the playoffs? That's when he crumbled last year with the expectations. I don't think he wants any part of that."

Chris Broussard is not optimistic that we'll see Ben Simmons play for 76ers this year I FIRST THINGS FIRST Ben Simmons has reportedly lost $19 million in fines by refusing to take the court with the Philadelphia 76ers. Chris Broussard lays out the reasons he doesn't think we'll see Simmons return any time soon.

Nick Wright disagreed, saying the door is at least slightly open.

"Did Ben Simmons ever think he was going to lose $20 million over this?" Wright asked.

"Did he think he was going to miss more than a few basketball games? Did he ever really consider, ‘I might miss an entire season?’ And did he think, 'Well, if I'm out for 50 games, the Sixers might still be legit contenders to win the East?' I don't think so. All of that leads me to believe that there will at the very least be some type of forum where they say, ‘Can we figure this out? You can get some money, we can have a better chance to win the title, you can remind everyone that you're awesome at basketball despite your flaws.'"

Kevin Wildes laid out an interesting solution to the dilemma, saying that Philly's answer should be calling upon "The Answer" –– Allen Iverson.

"There's a chance here for the Sixers to kill two birds with one stone, and right another wrong, and that's Iverson's relationship with the Sixers' organization," Wildes said. "[Iverson said] ‘I’m a Sixer for life. I've got Sixers' blood pumping through me. Everybody knows I want to help that organization. I don't know why I'm not a part of that staff in some kind of way, even if as a consultant, I will be the happiest [person] in the world.'

This is a beloved icon in Philadelphia wanting to help. Sixers, you have the biggest problem in the NBA, and you've got a beloved figure who can solve this problem. I guarantee you after one meeting they will be in a better spot than they were before."

For now, the 76ers are without an answer to their problem. And if it's not Iverson, or a trade, or a heart-to-heart between Simmons and the team, Philly will continue to be stuck.

We'll see which side blinks first.

