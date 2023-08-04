Anthony Davis, Lakers agree on record three-year, $186M max extension
Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers have agreed on a three-year, $186 million max contract extension, keeping the eight-time NBA All-Star with the franchise through 2028 for total of $270M-plus, per multiple reports.
Davis, whose deal is the richest annual contract extension in NBA history at an average of $62 million a season, had two years and $84 million left on his contract before becoming eligible to sign the three-year extension Friday.
The deal takes effect with the 2024-25 season, and Davis will make about $40.6 million this coming season.
The 30-year-old Davis arrived in L.A. in 2019 after a blockbuster trade with the New Orleans Pelicans. One year later, he, along with LeBron James, helped deliver a 2020 NBA championship to the Lakers.
Davis averaged 25.9 points while shooting a career-high 56.3%, 12.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks for the Lakers last season.
He is also a four-time All-NBA selection and was picked to the league’s 75th anniversary team.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
-
Michael Jordan's sale of majority ownership of Charlotte Hornets finalized
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
Doc Rivers shares epic 1982-83 Playboy All-America team photo
-
Former first-round NBA draft pick is sentenced to 10 years in prison in $4M health care fraud
NBA tells teams Damian Lillard would honor contract in any potential trade
Bronny James discharged from hospital as he recovers from cardiac arrest
-
Kings make playoffs: 12 longest active playoff droughts in professional sports
2023 NBA free agency tracker: Live updates and latest rumors
LeBron James shares video of Bronny playing piano following cardiac arrest
-
Michael Jordan's sale of majority ownership of Charlotte Hornets finalized
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
Doc Rivers shares epic 1982-83 Playboy All-America team photo
-
Former first-round NBA draft pick is sentenced to 10 years in prison in $4M health care fraud
NBA tells teams Damian Lillard would honor contract in any potential trade
Bronny James discharged from hospital as he recovers from cardiac arrest
-
Kings make playoffs: 12 longest active playoff droughts in professional sports
2023 NBA free agency tracker: Live updates and latest rumors
LeBron James shares video of Bronny playing piano following cardiac arrest