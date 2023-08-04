National Basketball Association Anthony Davis, Lakers agree on record three-year, $186M max extension Published Aug. 4, 2023 4:39 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers have agreed on a three-year, $186 million max contract extension, keeping the eight-time NBA All-Star with the franchise through 2028 for total of $270M-plus, per multiple reports.

Davis, whose deal is the richest annual contract extension in NBA history at an average of $62 million a season, had two years and $84 million left on his contract before becoming eligible to sign the three-year extension Friday.

The deal takes effect with the 2024-25 season, and Davis will make about $40.6 million this coming season.

The 30-year-old Davis arrived in L.A. in 2019 after a blockbuster trade with the New Orleans Pelicans. One year later, he, along with LeBron James, helped deliver a 2020 NBA championship to the Lakers.

Davis averaged 25.9 points while shooting a career-high 56.3%, 12.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks for the Lakers last season.

He is also a four-time All-NBA selection and was picked to the league’s 75th anniversary team.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

