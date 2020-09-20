National Basketball Association
National Basketball Association

AD Beats Buzzer to Overcome Denver

19 mins ago

The Joker almost overcame LA's dynamic duo.

Almost.

Here are the key takeaways from the Lakers' thrilling win over the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals:

1. Battle of the Bigs – Part 2

On Friday, Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard dominated the Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets in the paint, but Sunday was a different story.

At the end of the fourth quarter, AD and The Joker essentially played one-on-one. Jokic scored the final 12 points of the game for Denver and Davis scored the final 10 for the Lakers, including the game-winning three.

After posting 37 points and 10 rebounds on Friday. Davis finished Sunday with 31 points and 9 rebounds, including the game-winning three.

Jokic put up 30 points, 9 assists, 6 rebounds and 4 steals for Denver. 

2. LeBron was still pissed

After finishing second in the NBA MVP race, receiving a mere 16 first-place votes, LeBron James expressed his disappointment on Friday.

And in the first quarter of Sunday's Game 2, "y'all" was the Nuggets.

After scoring 12 in the first, James scored 8 in the second quarter, entering the half with 20 points.

However, it was Davis that closed the show for the Lakers, as LeBron scored only 6 points in the second half and did not score in the final 9:42 on Sunday.

James was 2-for-8 in the second half, after shooting 8-for-11 in the first half.

3. Where does Denver go from here?

It's fair to say Sunday's Game 2 slipped through Denver's fingers. 

With Denver leading by 1 in the closing seconds, Lakers guard Alex Caruso missed a wide-open three from the top of the key with 6.9 seconds left, giving the Nuggets the stop they needed. 

However, Danny Green grabbed the offensive board for LA, and Nuggets guard Jamal Murray blocked Green's putback attempt and fell out of bounds, setting the Lakers up for one last play with 2.1 seconds left. 

The rest is history.

Jokic matched Davis bucket for bucket, and Murray's 25 points essentially canceled out James' 26. Denver forced 23 turnovers, and the Nuggets roared back after trailing by as many as 16 in the third quarter and by 8 with 3:03 left. 

Still, Denver came up short and are now in a 0-2 hole for the first time this postseason.

Get more from National Basketball Association Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
National Basketball Association

Getting On The Board

Getting On The Board
Jaylen Brown's magic number helped the Celtics avoid an insurmountable deficit, as the curse of home court continued.
22 hours ago
National Basketball Association

'It Pissed Me Off'

'It Pissed Me Off'
When asked about the MVP race at Friday's postgame press conference, LeBron James pulled no punches regarding the results.
1 day ago
National Basketball Association

Setting The Tone

Setting The Tone
Domination. That's the best word to describe the Lakers' Game 1 performance, as they avoided their one Achilles' heel.
1 day ago
National Basketball Association

Coach On The Court

Coach On The Court
Steve Nash is one of the best point guards of all time. And now, he has big plans for Kevin Durant at that same position.
2 days ago
Jimmy Butler

Can anyone stop 'Jimmy Bubble'?

Can anyone stop 'Jimmy Bubble'?
Jimmy Butler’s ferocity has helped lift the Heat to a new level. Now, they are legitimate contenders, Martin Rogers writes.
2 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks