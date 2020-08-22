National Basketball Association
3 Takeaways From POR-LAL – G3
National Basketball Association

22 mins ago

Saturday's primetime game featured a matchup between the Los Angeles Laker and Portland Trail Blazers, with LA emerging with its second straight victory to take a 2-1 series lead. 

Here are the major takeaways from Game 3 of this Western Conference first round matchup.

1. AD and the King too much for Portland

LeBron James and Anthony Davis came out on a mission on Saturday. 

And that mission was accomplished. 

James scored 30 of his game-high 38 points in the first three quarters, and Davis was dominant in the second half, scoring 23 of his 29 points in the final 24 minutes. 

LBJ also added 12 rebounds and 8 assists, and Davis chipped in with 11 rebounds, 8 assists and 3 blocks.

2. The Lakers defense steps up again

After Portland averaged 126.0 points per game in the nine seeding games, and 115.0 points per game during the regular season, the Lakers have held the Blazers to just 98.7 points per game so far this series. 

In addition, after holding Portland to 39.2% shooting in Game 1 and 40% shooting in Game 2, the Lakers once again stifled the Blazers' offense in Game 3, forcing them to shoot just 41.1% from the field. 

3. Vintage Melo makes an appearance

It didn't amount to a victory for the Blazers, but Carmelo Anthony kept Portland in the game in the third quarter. 

After shooting 2-for-11 in the first half, Melo came out on fire to begin the second half, scoring 13 points on 6-for-6 shooting in the third.

Melo shot 1-for-3 in the fourth and scored only 2 points, but he finished the day with an impressive 20 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals.

