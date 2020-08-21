National Basketball Association 3 Takeaways From ORL-MIL – G2 15 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Milwaukee Bucks bounced back from a disappointing Game 1 loss to the Orlando Magic with a dominant 111-96 victory in Game 2, knotting the series at 1-1

Here are 3 Takeaways from Game 2 of this Eastern Conference first round matchup.

1. Bucks offense comes to life

Milwaukee's offense in Game 2 resembled the dominant offense it displayed during the regular season on their way to the top overall seed in the NBA playoffs.

Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 28 points and grabbed 20 rebounds as a follow-up to his 31-point, 17-rebound performance in Game 1.

After shooting 43.3% from the field, 33.3% from the three-point line, and 64.3% from free throw line in a Game 1 loss, the offense improved across the board in Game 2, as the Bucks shot 47.2% from the field, 36.6% from three, and 75% from the charity stripe.

Milwaukee also won the bench battle, 41-30.

2. Orlando's offense loses its magic

While the Bucks offense came to life, the Magic's offense stalled, and in turn, Orlando faced a double-digit deficit for most of the game.

After shooting 49.4% from the field and connecting on 16-of-41 threes in Game 1, the Magic only hit 7-of-33 threes on Thursday and shot 34.8% from the field.

One bright spot was center Nikola Vucevic, who is averaging 33.5 points and 12.0 rebounds through two games.

3. Khris Middleton is officially struggling

While the Bucks and Magic might have experienced a role reversals in Game 2, All-Star guard Khris Middleton's struggles remained a constant.

After scoring only 14 points on 33% shooting in Game 1, Middleton scored just 2 points in Game 2, going 1-for-8 from the field. For the series, Middleton is now averaging 8.0 points and shooting 25% from the field, 20% from three-point range, and 66.7% from the free throw line.

During the regular season, Middleton averaged 20.9 points on 49.7% shooting and 91.6% shooting from the line.

