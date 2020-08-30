National Basketball Association 3 Takeaways from Clippers-Mavericks 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Los Angeles Clippers have punched their ticket to the second round of the postseason, facing the winner of Utah-Denver, after a 111-97 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

Here are the 3 biggest takeaways from the final game from this first round series:

1. Kawhi puts the team on his back

It was the Kawhi show in Game 6. The Klaw dominated with 33 points on 14-of-23 shooting from the field to go along with 14 rebounds, 7 assists and 5 steals.

He is now the first player in at least the last 20 NBA postseasons to have at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 steals in a game.

But really, Kawhi has dominated the postseason. He has averaged 32.8 points, 10.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists while shooting 53.5 percent from the field against Dallas.

2. Luka's future is bright

Luka had another incredible outing, going for 38 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists. He shot 15-of-28 from the field and 4-of-9 from downtown in the Game 6 loss.

His 31 point average in the postseason is 6th most all-time.

Unfortunately, his effort alone wasn't enough as Dallas shot just 11-of-37 from deep, and Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dorian Finney-Smith were the only other double-digit scorers.

3. Marcus Morris' flagrant foul

The Clippers lost Marcus Morris in the first quarter with the score tied at 27, after he was ejected for a flagrant 2 foul against Doncic.

The foul is the latest run-in Morris has had with Luka in the series, as Morris stepped on Doncic’s injured ankle in the previous game.

Morris, who has been the Clippers' primary defender on Doncic, racked up 9 points on 4-of-5 shooting in 11 minutes before his ejection.

