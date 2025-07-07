National Basketball Association 2025 NBA Win Totals: Over/Under For All 30 Squads Published Jul. 7, 2025 4:49 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Now that the 2025 NBA Draft has officially wrapped up, and all 30 teams have welcomed rookies to their squads, it's time to look ahead to the upcoming season.

Some notable moves have already made headlines, including Kevin Durant joining the Rockets, Deandre Ayton signing with the Lakers, and the Bucks acquiring Myles Turner while parting ways with Damian Lillard.

So, which team is projected to win the most games this year? And which teams might fall short of their expected win totals?

Let’s dive into the early odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 7.

2025-26 NBA Regular-Season Over/Under Win Totals

Oklahoma City Thunder

Over 62.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 62.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Cleveland Cavaliers

Over 55.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 55.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Houston Rockets

Over 54.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Under 54.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Denver Nuggets

Over 53.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Under 53.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

New York Knicks

Over 52.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Under 52.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Minnesota Timberwolves

Over 51.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Under 51.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Orlando Magic

Over 51.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 51.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Los Angeles Lakers

Over 47.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Under 47.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Golden State Warriors

Over 47.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Under 47.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler will play their first full season together in Golden State next year.

Atlanta Hawks

Over 46.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Under 46.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Los Angeles Clippers

Over 45.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Under 45.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Milwaukee Bucks

Over 45.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 45.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Detroit Pistons

Over 45.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Under 45.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Boston Celtics

Over 43.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Under 43.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

San Antonio Spurs

Over 43.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 43.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Philadelphia 76ers

Over 43.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Under 43.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Memphis Grizzlies

Over 40.5: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Under 40.5: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Indiana Pacers

Over 39.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Under 39.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Dallas Mavericks

Over 38.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 38.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Sacramento Kings

Over 38.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Under 38.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Miami Heat

Over 36.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Under 36.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Toronto Raptors

Over 32.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Under 32.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

New Orleans Pelicans

Over 32.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 32.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Chicago Bulls

Over 32.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Under 32.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Portland Trail Blazers

Over 32.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Under 32.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Phoenix Suns

Over 31.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 31.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Charlotte Hornets

Over 25.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Under 25.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Brooklyn Nets

Over 21.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Under 21.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Washington Wizards

Over 19.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Under 19.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Utah Jazz

Over 18.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Under 18.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

The Oklahoma City Thunder are coming off a dominant 2024-25 season, winning a league-high 68 regular-season games and claiming their first NBA title.

The Thunder recorded the second-most wins in the 2023-24 season, finishing with 57 victories.

The Thunder extended reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander via a $285 million supermax extension. It is the richest contract in NBA history in terms of annual salary.

Meanwhile, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren are expected to receive rookie contract extensions this offseason.

SGA and the Thunder will look to improve on a 68-win regular season, and also win their second straight NBA title.

OKC is the heavy favorite to win the most games next season, with a significant gap between it and the next franchise on the list, the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have an O/U of 55.5 wins.

The Cavs led the Eastern Conference in wins last season with 64, 9.5 victories above their projected total for 2025-26.

Trailing closely behind are the Rockets, Nuggets, Knicks, Timberwolves and Magic, with projected win totals ranging from 51.5 to 54.5.

The Warriors still hold the record for regular-season wins with 73 in the 2015-16 regular season.

