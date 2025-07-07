2025 NBA Win Totals: Over/Under For All 30 Squads
Now that the 2025 NBA Draft has officially wrapped up, and all 30 teams have welcomed rookies to their squads, it's time to look ahead to the upcoming season.
Some notable moves have already made headlines, including Kevin Durant joining the Rockets, Deandre Ayton signing with the Lakers, and the Bucks acquiring Myles Turner while parting ways with Damian Lillard.
So, which team is projected to win the most games this year? And which teams might fall short of their expected win totals?
Let’s dive into the early odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 7.
2025-26 NBA Regular-Season Over/Under Win Totals
Over 62.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
Under 62.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
Over 55.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
Under 55.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
Over 54.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)
Under 54.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Over 53.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)
Under 53.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Over 52.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Under 52.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)
Over 51.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)
Under 51.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Over 51.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
Under 51.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
Over 47.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)
Under 47.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Over 47.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Under 47.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)
Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler will play their first full season together in Golden State next year.
Over 46.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)
Under 46.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Over 45.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)
Under 45.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Over 45.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
Under 45.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
Over 45.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Under 45.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)
Over 43.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)
Under 43.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Over 43.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
Under 43.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
Over 43.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Under 43.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)
Over 40.5: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)
Under 40.5: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Over 39.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Under 39.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)
Over 38.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
Under 38.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
Over 38.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Under 38.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)
Over 36.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Under 36.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)
Over 32.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)
Under 32.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Over 32.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
Under 32.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
Over 32.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Under 32.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)
Over 32.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Under 32.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)
Over 31.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
Under 31.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
Over 25.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Under 25.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)
Over 21.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Under 21.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)
Over 19.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)
Under 19.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Over 18.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)
Under 18.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)
The Oklahoma City Thunder are coming off a dominant 2024-25 season, winning a league-high 68 regular-season games and claiming their first NBA title.
The Thunder recorded the second-most wins in the 2023-24 season, finishing with 57 victories.
The Thunder extended reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander via a $285 million supermax extension. It is the richest contract in NBA history in terms of annual salary.
Meanwhile, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren are expected to receive rookie contract extensions this offseason.
SGA and the Thunder will look to improve on a 68-win regular season, and also win their second straight NBA title.
OKC is the heavy favorite to win the most games next season, with a significant gap between it and the next franchise on the list, the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have an O/U of 55.5 wins.
The Cavs led the Eastern Conference in wins last season with 64, 9.5 victories above their projected total for 2025-26.
Trailing closely behind are the Rockets, Nuggets, Knicks, Timberwolves and Magic, with projected win totals ranging from 51.5 to 54.5.
The Warriors still hold the record for regular-season wins with 73 in the 2015-16 regular season.
