National Basketball Association 2024-25 NBA win totals, best bets: Projected Over/ Unders for every team, picks Updated Jul. 19, 2024 8:58 a.m. ET

The 2024-2025 NBA season is still three months away, but that won't stop us from taking an early look into the upcoming season.

And with that, bettors have yet another exciting market to place their wagers on: season win totals.

The Brooklyn Nets have the lowest win total of any NBA team, as they are projected at 19.5 wins. This is their lowest win total in the last 30 years. The Nets recently traded Mikal Bridges to the Knicks for five first-round draft picks, so the low total tracks.

At the opposite end are the defending champion Boston Celtics and the Oklahoma City Thunder, whose win totals sit at 57.5 and 54.5, respectively.

The Celtics are coming off an impressive championship run in which they only lost three games all postseason. They are currently the favorites to repeat at +295. And OKC added two key pieces to an already talented squad that finished as the No. 1 seed in the grueling Western Conference. Alex Caruso was acquired in a trade with the Bulls, and Isaiah Hartenstein agreed to a three-year, $87 million deal with the team.

Right behind that twosome are Denver, Minnesota and New York at 52.5 wins — all teams that made the postseason this past year.

This is the Knicks' highest win total since the 1997-98 season.

Let's dive into the odds by taking a look at each team's projected win total (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook; the Bulls, Jazz and Warriors are not currently listed):

Boston Celtics

Over 57.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Under 57.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Oklahoma City Thunder

Over 54.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 54.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Denver Nuggets

Over 52.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Under 52.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Minnesota Timberwolves

Over 52.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Under 52.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

New York Knicks

Over 52.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Under 52.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Philadelphia 76ers

Over 51.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Under 51.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Milwaukee Bucks

Over 51.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Under 51.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Dallas Mavericks

Over 50.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Under 50.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Cleveland Cavaliers

Over 47.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Under 47.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Orlando Magic

Over 47.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 47.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Memphis Grizzlies

Over 46.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 46.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Phoenix Suns

Over 46.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Under 46.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Sacramento Kings

Over 46.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Under 46.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Indiana Pacers

Over 45.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Under 45.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

New Orleans Pelicans

Over 45.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 45.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Los Angeles Lakers

Over 44.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Under 44.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Miami Heat

Over 44.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 44.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Houston Rockets

Over 42.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 42.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Los Angeles Clippers

Over 41.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Under 41.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Atlanta Hawks

Over 35.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Under 35.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

San Antonio Spurs

Over 35.5: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Under 35.5: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Toronto Raptors

Over 31.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Under 31.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Charlotte Hornets

Over 29.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Under 29.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Detroit Pistons

Over 24.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Under 24.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Portland Trail Blazers

Over 22.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Under 22.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Washington Wizards

Over 22.5: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Under 22.5: -125 (bet $10 to win $18.00 total)

Brooklyn Nets

Over 19.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 19.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

FOX Sports betting analyst Jason Mclntyre broke down his three best NBA win total bets for the 2024-2025 season.

Denver Nuggets

This is their second offseason in a row losing a top-six player, and it seems like there will be an open competition for the starting spot vacated by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Lots of questions loom about the bench, even after the (reported) addition of 35-year-old Russell Westbrook, specifically whether guys like Julian Strawther, Peyton Watson and Zeke Nnaji are ready to play big minutes.

Much of the West got better; the Nuggets didn’t.

PICK: Nuggets Under 52.5 wins

Oklahoma City Thunder

Yes, the noise over the Thunder hype is deafening, but the thing is, they’re really, really good and built for the regular season.

After getting the top seed in the West last season, they added two key rotation guys in Caruso and Hartenstein and only lost point guard Josh Giddey, who saw diminished playing time in the postseason. The Thunder have roster depth to absorb an injury or two.

Sixty wins are definitely in play.

PICK: Thunder Over 54.5 wins

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors' five best offensive players last season all logged 71 or more games. However, despite being healthy, they only won 46 games.

You could argue that Draymond Green’s suspensions hurt the team, but now that you remove Klay Thompson and backup point guard Chris Paul, how are they better?

Even if the Warriors trade for Lauri Markkanen, who would you have to give up for him?

As painful as this is, I’m going Under again on the Warriors, after hitting it a year ago.

PICK: Warriors Under 43.5 wins

