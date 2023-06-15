National Basketball Association 2023 NBA odds: Bradley Beal's next team, including Heat, Lakers, Nets Published Jun. 15, 2023 1:01 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

There's discontent in D.C., and Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal could be taking his talents to another NBA team.

Per reports, Beal and Washington are working on various trade scenarios for the three-time All-Star. The 6-foot-4 guard has played all 11 seasons in the league with the Wizards.

He was the third overall pick out of Florida in the 2012 NBA Draft. During his NBA tenure, he has averaged 22.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists a game in the regular season. In the postseason, Beal has averaged 23.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

Let's look at which teams might land the star player's services in 2023, based on the odds.

BRADLEY BEAL NEXT TEAM ODDS*

Washington Wizards: +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Miami Heat: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Philadelphia 76ers: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Boston Celtics: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

New York Knicks: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Sacramento Kings: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Los Angeles Lakers: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Dallas Mavericks: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Los Angeles Clippers: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Brooklyn Nets: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

*odds as of 6/15/2023

While the Wizards have made the playoffs five times since Beal was drafted, the team hasn't made much noise in the postseason. They've made it to the conference semifinals three times, while in the other two trips, Bradley & Co. were bounced in Round 1.

Despite the rumors and lack of playoff success, the Wizards still have the best odds to have Beal on their roster on opening night. However, if he does get traded, where might he land?

Perhaps, a return trip to Florida? After Washington, Miami is the favorite to land Beal at +550. Could Bradley be the missing piece that Jimmy Butler and the Heat need to get over the Finals hump and bring the Larry O'Brien trophy back to South Beach?

Boston could be another potential landing spot for the guard. If the Celtics move Jaylen Brown, Beal could slide into the lineup to complement Jayson Tatum's talent. The Tatum-Beal tandem could be successful since the two have known each other since childhood.

The Los Angeles Lakers are another franchise on a mission to get back to the Finals. After getting swept by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals, fans and bettors began speculating about which player would make his way out West to give LeBron more help. Now that Bradley Beal might be on the market, is he headed to La La Land?

Further down the list as another long shot to land Beal are the Brooklyn Nets (+2500). With the failed Big 3 experiment in the rearview, Bradley to Brooklyn could be what the borough needs to bring the disjointed franchise back to basketball relevance.

The odds are always on the move, so stay tuned to FOX Sports as the battle for Beal unfolds.

