2025 NASCAR Odds: Denny Hamlin Favored To Win At Pocono

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Pocono this weekend for the Great American Getaway 400.



And when it comes to the odds, bettors can dive into that action and place wagers on which driver they think has what it takes to win outright.



Last week at Mexico City, Shane van Gisbergen closed as the favorite at +200, and he ultimately got into victory lane in the league's first Cup Series race south of the border. This week, Denny Hamlin is the favorite, and that's after missing last week's race following the birth of his son.

So which driver takes the checkered flag this weekend? Here are the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 19.

Great American Getaway 400

Denny Hamlin: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Ryan Blaney: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

William Byron: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Kyle Larson: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Christopher Bell: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Tyler Reddick: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Chase Elliott: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Joey Logano: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Ty Gibbs: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)

Chris Buescher: +2100 (bet $10 to win $220 total)

Brad Keselowski: +2100 (bet $10 to win $220 total)

Ross Chastain: +2400 (bet $10 to win $250 total)

Carson Hocevar: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Chase Briscoe: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Kyle Busch: +2900 (bet $10 to win $300 total)

Bubba Wallace: +3100 (bet $10 to win $320 total)

Alex Bowman: +3400 (bet $10 to win $350 total)

Josh Berry: +4200 (bet $10 to win $430 total)

Erik Jones: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Ryan Preece: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Austin Cindric: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Daniel Suarez: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Zane Smith: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Michael McDowell: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

AJ Allmendinger: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Noah Gragson: +14000 (bet $10 to win $1,410 total)

Shane van Gisbergen: +14000 (bet $10 to win $1,410 total)

Cole Custer: +21000 (bet $10 to win $2,110 total)

John Hunter Nemechek: +21000 (bet $10 to win $2,110 total)

Todd Gilliland: +21000 (bet $10 to win $2,110 total)

Austin Dillon: +21000 (bet $10 to win $2,110 total)

Justin Haley: +21000 (bet $10 to win $2,110 total)

Riley Herbst: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Ty Dillon: +34000 (bet $10 to win $3,410 total)

Cody Ware: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Brennan Poole: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)



