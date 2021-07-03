Cup Series Win $1,000 for free on the Jockey Made in America 250 at Road America 20 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Kevin Cooney

Special to FOX Sports

On America’s birthday, NASCAR’s circuit heads to America’s Heartland.

There are few more beautiful places in the summer than Wisconsin, with its abundant greenery, moderate temperatures and plentiful tailgates and barbecues.

This weekend, the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin — roughly halfway between Milwaukee and Green Bay — for the Jockey Made In America 250 presented by QuikTrip.

It is the third road course on the circuit this year, and it promises to be another wild ride. Kyle Busch and Alex Bowman will look to build off their wins last weekend at Pocono, and Kyle Larson will hope to begin July in the place he spent most of June: victory lane.

Here’s a look at the questions for Sunday’s race, as well as some notes on each.

Which of these drivers will finish in the best position at the end of Stage 1?

The options: Ryan Newman, Corey LaJoie, Ross Chastain, Chase Briscoe, Chris Buescher

If the season ended today, all of them would be below the playoff cut line. Before you think, "isn’t it a bit early to start looking at that?" consider that after Sunday, there are only six races left before the field of 16 is set. Buescher is the first man out of a projected cut, but he has run effectively at times this season. He could have the best shot at this.

How many Toyotas will finish in the top 10 at the end of Stage 1?

The options: 0, 1, 2, 3, 4-plus

In both previous road course races — at Daytona’s road in February and Sonoma last month — two Toyota’s finished in the top 10 at the end of Stage 1. The one difference is that Road America tends to be curvier than either of those other courses.

Which of these Chevy drivers will finish in the worst position at the end of Stage 2?

The options: AJ Allmendinger, Kurt Busch, William Byron, Alex Bowman, Tyler Reddick

Busch could be the play here. While Kurt Busch holds the last playoff spot at the present moment, he has certainly seen his share of strange results. This could be a course that gives him issues.

Which of the Team Penske drivers will finish in the top 5 at the end of Stage 2?

The options: Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Austin Cindric, none, more than one

It sounds strange to say this, but Cindric — who has 10 combined Xfinity series wins and was the 2020 series champion — moving into the Cup series race is fascinating because he has road circuit experience and success for Penske. He is a true wild card in this race.

Which of these Toyota drivers will finish with the most points at the end of the race?

The options: Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Christopher Bell, Bubba Wallace, tie/no points

Hamlin has not won a race in 2021 and still leads the points race because he has been so effective at gathering, thanks to Stage wins (5), laps lead (768) and top-5 and top-10 finishes. He hasn’t raced as well recently, but it would seem to be a safe bet to take him here.

Which driver will finish in the best position at the end of the race?

The options: Aric Almirola, Austin Dillon, Michael McDowell, Matt DiBenedetto, AJ Allmendinger

Like Cindric, Allmendinger is fascinating because he has a road-race specialty quality to him that has served him well in the Xfinity series. Allmendinger finished seventh at Daytona and fifth at the Circuit of The Americas course in May. He might be a good bet on this one.

