NASCAR Cup Series 2025 NASCAR odds: Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin atop board for Coca-Cola 600 Published May. 21, 2025 1:13 p.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Charlotte this weekend for the Coca-Cola 600.

When it comes to the odds, bettors can also dive into that action and place wagers on which driver they think has what it takes to win outright.

The last points race was two weekends ago at Kansas, and the favorite Kyle Larson got into victory lane. As the series heads to North Carolina, Larson is the favorite at +550, followed closely by Denny Hamlin at +650.

Last year's winner in the rain-shortened race, however, was Christopher Bell. The No. 20 driver is also coming off an All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro where he led 28 laps and eventually took the checkered flag.

Which driver wins this Sunday in Charlotte? Let's dive into the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of May 21.

Coca-Cola 600 2025

Kyle Larson : +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Denny Hamlin : +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Christopher Bell : +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

William Byron : +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Tyler Reddick : +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Ryan Blaney : +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Chase Elliott : +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Kyle Busch : +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Ty Gibbs : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Ross Chastain : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Joey Logano : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Chris Buescher : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Chase Briscoe : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Brad Keselowski : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Alex Bowman : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Josh Berry : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Bubba Wallace : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Austin Cindric : +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Daniel Suarez : +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Carson Hocevar : +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Ryan Preece : +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Connor Zilisch: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. : +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Noah Gragson : +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Erik Jones : +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Michael McDowell : +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Austin Dillon : +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

AJ Allmendinger : +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Zane Smith : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

John Hunter Nemechek : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Cole Custer : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Todd Gilliland : +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Shane van Gisbergen : +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Justin Haley : +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Riley Herbst : +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Cody Ware : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

BJ McLeod: +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)



